Gojek introducing S$3 waiting fee, grace period of 4 mins from Sep. 26

The current grace period is five minutes.

Gawain Pek | September 19, 2022, 05:39 PM

Gojek users will only have a grace period of 4 minutes after their driver arrives at the pick-up location from Sep. 26 onwards.

This is part of a suite of updates to Gojek's waiting and cancellation policy announced on Monday (Sep. 19).

After the four minutes grace period, users will incur a penalty of S$3 for each additional five minutes of waiting.

They may be charged up to S$9 for 19 minutes of waiting time in total.

Image via Gojek.

Users will also be charged S$4 if they cancel under these three scenarios:

  • After four minutes from being matched to a driver or

  • As soon as the driver arrives at pick-up location, or

  • If driver cancels after arriving and waiting for more than four minutes

Users will not be charged if they cancel within 4 minutes from getting matched to a driver, as long as the driver has not arrived, or if more than 5 minutes have passed from the initial indicated ETA, and the driver has not arrived at the location.

Currently, users have up to five minutes to cancel without penalties.

Though no waiting fee penalties are imposed, the current policy allows drivers to cancel after waiting for 5 minutes or more at the cost of the user.

The new policies apply to Gojek's "gocar", "gocarXL", and "gocarPremium" service types.

Image via Gojek.

Gojek wrote on its blog:

To avoid any waiting fees, make sure to book only when you’re ready to get going, and be at the pick-up location within 4 minutes from when your driver has arrived.

Grab had similarly reduced their grace period to three minutes earlier in July.

