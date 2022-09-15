3-year-old S'porean girl dies from Covid-19 infection

A three-year-old Singaporean girl died of a Covid-19 infection on Sep. 13.

In response to media queries, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said she had tested positive with an antigen rapid test on Aug. 9 and was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 13.

The girl died of anoxic brain injury, caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 infection.

The girl had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to getting Covid-19, MOH added.

She is the third patient under 12 years old to die from Covid-19 in Singapore.

Top image by Mothership.