GetGo car overturns on Nicoll Highway in early morning accident

An accident on Nicoll Highway in the early hours of Sep. 8 has left a GetGo Carsharing vehicle upside down.

Media of the aftermath of the accident shared on YouTube and Facebook by SG Road Vigilante showed the red Mazda 3 on its roof.

According to the description of the video, cyclists at the scene narrowly missed colliding with the vehicle during the crash.

Footage showed a blue road bicycle lying next to the overturned car.

A few individuals — including a cyclist — could be seen peering into the car, while a man in an olive green t-shirt sat in the front of the vehicle.

A man speaking in dialect appears to say that he'd witnessed the driver hitting both him and the cyclist.

Responding to a query from Mothership, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and two cars along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road at 5:59am on Sep. 8.

A 31-year-old male driver and his 32-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital, which the Singapore Civil Defence Force separately told Mothership was Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

