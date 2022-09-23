Back

Calbee x Genki Sushi S'pore: Soft serve with Jagabee, sushi with spicy chips & more from Oct. 6, 2022

Hmm.

Mandy How | September 23, 2022, 12:09 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You know fish and chips.

Now get ready for sushi and chips.

Genki Sushi and Calbee have teamed up to create several new items for a seasonal menu.

From what we can tell, the menu consists not so much of the infusion of flavours, but rather the addition of Calbee snacks to Genki's items to provide additional crunch and flavour.

For instance, items from the Maki range like Ebi Fry, Teriyaki Chicken, and Lobster Salad will be topped with “Hot and Spicy” potato chips.

Crispy Ebi Fry Maki (S$4.80). Photo via Genki Sushi

Crispy Teriyaki Chicken Maki (S$4.80). Photo via Genki Sushi

Crispy Lobster Salad Maki (S$4.80). Photo via Genki Sushi

Three other sides — Crispy Popcorn Chicken Nanban, Crispy Mentai Ebi, and Takoyaki — will be paired with various flavours of Jagabee potato sticks.

Mentai Ebi Jagabee Crunch (S$6.80). Photo via Genki Sushi

Takoyaki Jagabee Crunch (S$5.50). Photo via Genki Sushi

You can also end your meal with a sweet-savoury dessert of soft serve and Jagabee.

Hokkaido Milk Vanilla Soft Cream Jagabee (S$5.90). Photo via Genki Sushi

This consists of soft serve (available in Hokkaido Milk, Matcha, or Japanese Peach flavours) sitting on a bed of Jagabee.

The line-up will be available from Oct. 6 - Nov. 20, 2022.

Top photo via Genki Sushi

Newspaper vendor, 55, found dead in van 6 hours after parking at Aljunied car park

The van's engine and air conditioning were left running.

September 23, 2022, 11:57 AM

Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu refused to send his parents off at the airport as he didn't want them to let them see him cry

TLDR: His now-fiancée Felicia Chin changed him.

September 23, 2022, 11:13 AM

International order is 'imperfect', but the 'best bet' for small states like S'pore: PM Lee

Small states can have agency by banding together.

September 23, 2022, 11:06 AM

S$1 to 102.7 yen: Japanese yen falls to historic low against S'pore dollar

Never this low before.

September 23, 2022, 01:33 AM

S'poreans can go to Japan visa-free for up to 90 days from Oct. 11, 2022

Here we come.

September 23, 2022, 12:19 AM

Billie Eilish performs at 'unbelievably beautiful' Gardens by the Bay, says she fell in love with S'pore

Looks dreamy.

September 22, 2022, 10:35 PM

£1 to S$1.59: Pound falls to historic low against S'pore dollar

Never this low before.

September 22, 2022, 07:23 PM

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese now trialling at more outlets like Waterway Point & Bedok Mall

Thank you cheeseburger gods.

September 22, 2022, 07:05 PM

Beer, race car simulator & special menu by S’porean chef at Clarke Quay from now till Oct. 2

Happening at Clarke Quay.

September 22, 2022, 05:56 PM

Don Don Donki opening 13th outlet in Northpoint City on Oct. 6, 2022 as 12 outlets not enough

Is the theme song playing in your head?

September 22, 2022, 05:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.