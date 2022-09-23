Calbee x Genki Sushi S'pore: Soft serve with Jagabee, sushi with spicy chips & more from Oct. 6, 2022

You know fish and chips.

Now get ready for sushi and chips.

Genki Sushi and Calbee have teamed up to create several new items for a seasonal menu.

From what we can tell, the menu consists not so much of the infusion of flavours, but rather the addition of Calbee snacks to Genki's items to provide additional crunch and flavour.

For instance, items from the Maki range like Ebi Fry, Teriyaki Chicken, and Lobster Salad will be topped with “Hot and Spicy” potato chips.

Three other sides — Crispy Popcorn Chicken Nanban, Crispy Mentai Ebi, and Takoyaki — will be paired with various flavours of Jagabee potato sticks.

You can also end your meal with a sweet-savoury dessert of soft serve and Jagabee.

This consists of soft serve (available in Hokkaido Milk, Matcha, or Japanese Peach flavours) sitting on a bed of Jagabee.

The line-up will be available from Oct. 6 - Nov. 20, 2022.

Top photo via Genki Sushi