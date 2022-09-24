Back

Former S'porean lawyer caught after 15 years on the run for allegedly misappropriating S$88,000

He left Singapore in 2007.

Matthias Ang | September 24, 2022, 07:44 PM

A former Singaporean lawyer who was on the run for 15 years has been arrested, according to a press release by the police.

The 55-year-old was charged in court on Sep. 24 with one count of criminal breach of trust.

The police added that David Khong, 55, had allegedly misappropriated S$88,000 belonging to his client, which had been entrusted to him in the way of his business as an attorney.

He was the sole proprietor of the law firm, David Khong & Associates.

Left Singapore in 2007

According to the police, Khong left Singapore in August 2007.

Shortly afterwards, allegations that he had misappropriated client monies surfaced.

A warrant of arrest and an Interpol red notice were subsequently issued against him in connection with the investigations.

According to Interpol, red notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

According to The Straits Times, the S$88,000 in question was a 4 per cent deposit paid by a seller for Khong's client's apartment at Kim Seng Walk, which was valued at S$2.2 million.

When Khong received the cheque for the money, he placed it in the bank account of David Khong & Associates.

The next month, he closed his firm and joined another law firm, Sim & Wong, as a director.

However, he did not transfer the S$88,000 to the new law firm, or the client.

In August 2007, the client raised a complaint about the missing money following the completion of the property sale for his apartment.

Was about S$200,000 in debt

The Straits Times further reported that Khong was eventually discovered to have been S$200,000 in debt, due to gambling and excessive spending.

Khong subsequently arranged a meeting with his client to confess that he had taken the money, then disappeared the following day.

The police added that with the cooperation and assistance of their foreign counterparts in China, Khong returned to Singapore on Sep. 23, 2022, and was arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department on the same day.

The director of the Commercial Affairs Department, David Chew, was quoted as saying:

“The police will not hesitate to do whatever is necessary and permissible under Singapore law to pursue and bring justice to those who commit crimes in Singapore, regardless of when the crime was committed or where they might have fled to. We will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement partners overseas to bring criminals to justice.'

Chew also thanked China's Ministry of Public Service for their assistance in the matter.

If Khong is convicted, he faces imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and a fine.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

