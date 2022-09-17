Auditions in S'pore to find children to play young Elsa & Anna in 'Frozen' musical

The broadway musical version of "Frozen" will be opening in Singapore on Feb. 5, 2023.

This will be the production's only stop in Southeast Asia.

They are also looking for children to portray young Anna and Elsa.

Here is the audition call.

Young Anna must be between 125cm to 127cm, while young Elsa must be between 140cm to 142cm.

There will be no flexibility on height requirements and children will be measured before entering the audition venue.

Only children above the age of eight will be considered. The age range for a potential Anna would be between eight and nine, and the child playing Elsa should be between nine and 11.

According to the website, children of all backgrounds are welcome to register.

You can read more about the criteria here.

You can submit your applications here, and the deadline for said submissions will be Oct. 2, 2022.

Image from Disney Theatrical Productions and Base Entertainment Asia