Back

Newspaper vendor, 55, found dead in van 6 hours after parking at Aljunied car park

The van's engine and air conditioning were left running.

Belmont Lay | September 23, 2022, 11:57 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 55-year-old man was found dead in his van that was left idling.

He was discovered at about 3.20pm on Sep. 21 at the outdoor car park at Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased was a newspaper vendor.

A 50-year-old furniture shop owner said he saw the newspaper vendor park his vehicle behind his shop at about 9am on Wednesday morning, but did not remember seeing anyone alight.

He said: "In the past year or two, I've often seen him deliver newspapers to nearby businesses, and he usually leaves at about 10am."

Checked on man

A 38-year-old manager of a nearby provision shop went to check things out after he heard that the van's driver had been in his vehicle for some time while leaving the engine and air conditioning on.

He said: "I tapped on the window, but the driver didn't respond."

"I found the door unlocked, so I opened it to check. At that time, the driver wasn't breathing. I shouted a few times, but he didn't respond."

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

Deceased man's wife showed up

A woman, believed to be the wife of the deceased man, subsequently arrived at the scene.

She was seen crying and holding on to the deceased man.

She reportedly said: "Husband, why did you just leave like this!"

The grocery store manager added: "Not long after, the police came. My mother saw [the deceased's wife] crying and comforted her."

No delivery made that morning

The van was reportedly parked at a corner of the car park, which was why no one noticed anything amiss earlier.

The provision shop owner said he typically received his supply of Malaysian newspaper China Press from the newspaper vendor at 9am on the dot, and found it strange that there was no delivery made even at 9:30am.

He added that the deceased would deliver on time regardless of the weather, and he assumed the man was taking a break when he failed to show up.

According to him, the deceased was generally healthy, but was suspected to have injured his left foot as he had been limping as of late.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

S'pore man, 85, accused of killing partner with chopper, derails court proceedings by arguing with judge

He is accused of killing his 79-year-old partner after an argument over which room in her HDB flat he would be allowed to sleep in.

September 23, 2022, 06:26 PM

Hong Kong to abolish hotel quarantine from Sep. 26, first 3 days not allowed to enter bars or restaurants

Relaxed rules, but not totally relaxed.

September 23, 2022, 05:59 PM

'I actually thought my mum bought a soft toy': MacPherson resident surprised by hornbill perched among laundry

Surprise guest.

September 23, 2022, 05:54 PM

Man in China who led attacks on 4 women after getting rejected sentenced to 24 years in prison

28 people have been charged over the attack.

September 23, 2022, 05:19 PM

LiHO has 1-for-1 offer on all drinks from Sep. 26-28, 2022

Tea-riffic.

September 23, 2022, 05:09 PM

Most Famous Amos cookie flavours out of stock in S'pore due to ingredient shipment delays

NoooOoooo.

September 23, 2022, 05:04 PM

Ex-actress Melissa Faith Yeo had to sell Toa Payoh ritual murders HDB flat & then found out its history

It was Yeo's first task as a junior realtor back in 2016.

September 23, 2022, 04:57 PM

Singtel users islandwide experiencing issues with 4G & 5G data services since Sep. 21

Singtel apologised for the inconvenience, and shared that affected customers can "regain connectivity by switching their phones off and on".

September 23, 2022, 04:06 PM

Person in lingerie who climbed down Hong Kong building to flee police is Thai man, 30

He has since been arrested for violating the conditions of his stay in Hong Kong.

September 23, 2022, 03:41 PM

S'pore is world's 5th wealthiest city in 2022 with nearly 250,000 millionaires

A favoured destination for High Net Worth Individuals.

September 23, 2022, 03:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.