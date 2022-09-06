Back

Forty Hands cafe closing down Tiong Bahru & East Coast outlets on Sep. 12, 2022

The Tiong Bahru outlet has been around for almost 12 years.

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2022, 06:43 PM

Forty Hands, the popular cafe brand, is closing both of its outlets at Tiong Bahru and East Coast on Sep. 12, 2022.

The cafe opened its first outlet in Tiong Bahru, along Yong Siak Street, in October 2010, before the area was properly gentrified.

The second outlet in East Coast was opened in May 2018.

Forty Hands was founded by Australian Harry Grover.

His Tiong Bahru cafe has been credited with introducing premium artisanal coffee and Aussie-style brunch fare to Singapore.

The Straits Times reported in July 2012 that Forty Hands was often attributed as the catalyst that drew all eyes to Tiong Bahru and the owners helped persuade independent bookstore Books Actually to move from Ann Siang Hill to just across the road from the cafe.

The closures will mark the end of the Forty Hands brand after almost 12 years of operations here.

The cafe announced the closures in a Facebook post on Sep. 6.

No reason was given.

However, the post hinted that the business might come back in some other form in the future.

The post read: "Thank you once again for all the love, support, and moments of joy. It’s been an absolute honour serving our community these past 10 years, and if the future is made of the same stuff as the present, you may just find our next big brew shining in the distance."

Even with Forty Hands gone, its sister brand, Common Man Coffee Roasters is still around.

It has two outlets at Joo Chiat and Martin Road.

Top photos via Google Maps & Forty Hands Facebook

