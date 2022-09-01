Back

Thundery showers on most days for first half of Sep. 2022, temperature may dip to 22°C

Remember to bring your umbrella out.

Fiona Tan | September 01, 2022, 06:57 PM

Thundery showers are expected on most days for the first two weeks of September 2022.

Mostly thundery showers

According to a Sep. 1 forecast by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), a few warm days can also be expected during the first fortnight of September 2022.

During that time period, the monsoon rain band is expected to lie over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region, while low-level winds are expected to blow from the southeast or southwest on most days.

Thundery showers can be expected over parts of Singapore between the morning and early afternoon for most days.

On some days, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are expected between the early and pre-dawn hours due to the development of low-pressure systems over the northern South China Sea which could trigger Sumatra squalls over the Strait of Malacca.

In additions, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected on one or two days, when prevailing winds in the region converge over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Temperature between 24°C to 33°C

MSS said the daily temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days during the first fortnight of September 2022.

However, the daily minimum temperature may dip to around 22°C on some rainy days, while the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34°C on a few days.

Warm and humid conditions can be expected on some nights as prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea.

During these instances, the minimum night-time temperatures may reach around 28°C, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the island.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

