Fill a bag with as many clothes as you can for only S$10 at Bukit Timah thrift store pop-up

Looking to refresh your wardrobe on a budget? Therapist Thrift Shop's (TTS) latest pop-up event at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre might be right up your alley.

From now until Sep. 30 (or while stocks last), you can grab as many things as you want for just S$10 — as long as it fits in a bag.

Disclaimer: the bag is provided by the store and appears to be of the typical NTUC variety. So leave your gigantic IKEA bags at home.

Fill a bag

A collaboration between TTS and Wink Wonk Shop, the pop-up offers clothing for men, women, and children in sizes up to 4XL.

You can also buy items such as bags and accessories.

Depending on how efficient you are at cramming the items into the bag, you can end up getting a pretty good deal.

One TikToker shared that she managed to get 18 items for S$20, translating to just above a dollar apiece — a pretty impressive feat.

It's also for a good cause. Proceeds from the shop go towards a community wellness programme, through which they offer professional services (such as therapy and coaching) for individuals, couples, and families aged 18 and above.

You can check out their full list of services on their website.

Details

Address: 170 Upper Bukit Timah Road, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre #05-10, Singapore 588179

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 1pm - 7pm (Closed on Sundays and Mondays)

Top image from Therapist Thrift Shop.