FAS president Lim Kia Tong dies aged 70

Syahindah Ishak | September 14, 2022, 02:32 PM

The President of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), Lim Kia Tong, has died aged 70.

FAS broke the news on Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2022 in a statement on its social media pages.

Was FAS' first elected president

Lim had served as the first elected FAS President since 2017 and was a "dedicated servant of the sport he loved", wrote FAS in its statement.

The association said that from Thursday, Sep. 15, 2022, a tribute space will be set up in the lobby of the FAS office at Jalan Besar Stadium for those who would like to pay their respects.

FAS added: "On behalf of the FAS Council, secretariat, and the wider football fraternity, we send our deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr. Lim during their time of grief."

Following Lim's passing, FAS updated its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram profiles with a black and white version of the FAS logo as its display picture.

Condolences from national players

Several current and former national team players, including Ikhsan Fandi, Irfan Fandi, and Baihakki Khaizan, have offered their condolences.

The AIA Singapore Premier League also dedicated a Facebook post to Lim, saying that it is "devastated" to receive the news of his sudden passing.

Top image via FAS/Facebook.

