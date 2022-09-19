Back

S'porean powerlifter breaks own U-52kg world record with 201kg deadlift

She beat her previous world record of 200.5kg.

Low Jia Ying | September 19, 2022, 04:37 PM

Singaporean powerlifter Farhanna Farid broke a world record she set earlier this year in the Under-52kg category on Sep. 16.

The 29-year-old lifted 201kg at the inaugural South-east Asian Cup 2022 in Johor Bahru, breaking her previous world record of 200.5kg.

Her previous world record was at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022 held in South Africa on Jun. 6.

Completed lift in second attempt

Farhanna achieved her world-breaking lift on her second attempt.

On her first attempt, she successfully lifted 192.5kg.

Photo via Malaysian Association for Powerlifting/YouTube.

She then made the world-record attempt on her second try, and successfully lifted 201kg, to much applause and cheers from the room.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IPF Powerlifting (@theipf)

Farhanna attempted to break her record again by lifting 203kg on her third try, but was unsuccessful.

Photo via Intan Krishanty.

Best female lifter

Farhanna was also awarded the best female lifter title at the event.

Photo via Intan Krishanty.

Clinton Lee, who is president of Powerlifting Singapore, also took home the title of best male lifter at the event.

The Singapore team performed well at the event, taking home the Best Overall Nation Team title, after bagging 26 golds, seven silvers and nine bronze medals over the four-day event.

Photo via Intan Krishanty.

Five other Singaporeans, Shirley Chu, Nigel Ng, Patricia Lynn Meyer, Saudi Tan and Yunie Yang, also made their marks by setting Asian records in their respective events.

Top photos via Intan Krishanty

