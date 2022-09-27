2 workers injured after false ceiling collapses in Woodlands dormitory

Two workers were injured and suffered minor cuts after a false ceiling in North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands collapsed on Sep. 25.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it is investigating the collapse of the false ceiling in seven rooms, which occurred after "heavy rain and strong winds", CNA reported.

Two other rooms sustained damage from mild water leakage, MOM added.

A video circulating on Instagram showed footage of the dormitory room with ceiling boards being trampled on and residents moving belongings out.

Help rendered to affected workers

Officers from the Forward Assurance and Support Team were deployed to the dormitory to help affected migrant worker residents.

Around 100 affected residents were relocated to temporary rooms while repairs are ongoing.

The two residents with minor cuts received medical treatment promptly, MOM added.

