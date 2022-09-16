Back

1-year-old factory dog, rescued from man claiming to be secret society member, looking for new home

His name is Kopi.

Zi Shan Kow | September 16, 2022, 06:01 PM

Events

One-year-old Kopi, rescued by animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) earlier this year, is urgently looking to be fostered or adopted within the next month.

Rescued from "appalling" conditions

Kopi was rescued from "some of the worst conditions" the group has ever seen in the Jurong industrial area.

The owner had previously threatened the group's volunteers, saying he was a member of a secret society and was not afraid of the authorities.

At the factory, Kopi was kept in a small cage with little space to move about.

Aside from junk stacked on top of his cage, there was no roof above his head to protect him from the sun or rain.

As such, when he was rescued, Kopi was a very nervous and frightened dog.

He is easily startled by sudden sounds and movement, and would bolt for no reason, said CDAS.

He often looked up expecting something to fall onto him, likely a reaction from when junk was tossed on top of his cage at the factory.

Major improvements

After two months of working with Kopi, CDAS made major improvements with him and discovered that he is actually a very amiable and loving dog.

In an environment he feels secure in, he is able to be more relaxed.

Around the humans he is familiar with, he is "gentleness itself", described CDAS.

However, he still faces challenges when meeting strangers.

If a stranger gets too close, he may lunge and occasionally bite them.

"This young boy is still badly shaken by the horrible experiences and is still trying to make sense of what humans want from him," said CDAS.

Kopi's current boarder is unable to keep him from the middle of October onwards, and CDAS is appealing to the public for help.

A single person, or a couple, would be the most ideal for Kopi. He would also greatly benefit from a quiet environment.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Kopi, you can send CDAS a message on Facebook.

All images by CDAS/Facebook.

