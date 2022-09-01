Roads around Marina Bay, Padang to be closed for 7 days for F1 night race

The F1 night race is back in Singapore and roads in the Marina Bay area will be closed for seven days.

The affected roads around Marina Centre and the Padang will be closed from 12.01am on Sep. 28 to allow organisers to set up race infrastructure, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sep. 1.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be held from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2.

All roads will be fully accessible again by 5.30am on Oct. 4.

Affected roads will be progressively reopened after the race.

F1 in Singapore was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Some roads passable at selected hours before the race

However, the following road corridors will be opened at selected hours during the road closure period to facilitate peak hour traffic in the mornings and evenings.

Sep. 28 and 29, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road

Collyer Quay >> St Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Towards Marina Boulevard

Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Sep. 30, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road

Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Oct. 3, from 5.30am to 10am

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards ECP (Changi Airport)

Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard

Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Oct. 3, from 5.00pm to 8.30pm

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards Orchard Road

Esplanade Drive >> Nicoll Highway/Stamford Road

Towards ECP (Changi Airport)

Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard Bayfront Avenue >> Temasek Avenue >> Raffles Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard

Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Those driving to the area on Oct. 1 and 2 for the race can access Marina Centre via a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard, from 12am to 1pm.

Buses and vehicles with W, X and Y plates will not be allowed to pass.

Taxis can access the single lane at all times, but not when the races are ongoing on Oct. 1 and 2.

Mall car parks still functioning

Car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Marina Square will remain open.

Public transport extended

Between Sep. 28 and Oct. 3, those heading to Marina Centre and the Padang are advised to use public transport.

MRT trains and selected feeder bus services will be extended from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2.

Top photos via Singapore Grand Prix