Back

Woman falls off 5th floor of Eunos Crescent HDB block, taken to hospital & apprehended under Mental Health Act

She was attended to by the police on site.

Sulaiman Daud | September 21, 2022, 05:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman was caught on video falling off a fifth floor HDB flat ledge.

She was conveyed conscious to hospital.

She was later apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

Woman standing on ledge outside HDB flat

A video submitted by a Mothership reader captured the scenes.

The video showed the woman, wearing a dark top and jeans, standing on a ledge outside a HDB flat, with her back to the window.

Below, police tape cordoned off the area, and a group of police officers were gathered at the ground floor.

More officers walked the perimeter, seemingly warning members of the public to stay back.

After about one-and-a-half minutes in the video, the woman was seen holding on with both hands behind her back to the window grille, while leaning forward.

She was not wearing shoes.

The woman fell shortly after and landed in front of three police officers.

The camera then panned left, where Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen at the scene.

By this time, the woman was attended to by a police officer. More SCDF personnel rushed to her side.

The police said the they received a call for assistance at 36 Eunos Crescent on Sep. 20 at 6:30pm.

A 31-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and was subsequently apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

The police added that it is aware that online videos of the incident have been circulating, and it would like to urge members of the public to refrain from circulating the videos and speculating on the case.

SCDF told Mothership that on Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:43 pm, SCDF received a call for assistance at Block 36 Eunos Crescent.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was seen standing at a ledge of a fifth floor unit. The person jumped prior to the arrival of the safety life air pack. SCDF conveyed the person to Changi General Hospital.

Helplines:

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

AWARE Women's Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am - 6pm, Monday to Friday)

Top image from Mothership reader.

S’pore woman, 31, has baby despite being diagnosed with leukaemia & heart failure

Her family is hopeful as they look forward to a future together.

September 21, 2022, 03:35 PM

CPF interest rate floor of 4% for SMRA extended till end-2023, HDB loan interest rate still at 2.6%

No changes.

September 21, 2022, 03:34 PM

S'pore's largest train & bus depot to open in 2025, will be world's first 4-in-1 depot

The depot will be located in Changi.

September 21, 2022, 02:19 PM

4-day work week going well for most UK firms in ongoing 6-months trial

However some companies with 'comparatively fixed or inflexible practices' faced hurdles.

September 21, 2022, 02:18 PM

Blk 712 AMK 2-storey FairPrice supermarket now FairPrice Finest after renovation

Fancy.

September 21, 2022, 02:06 PM

After sold-out concert, singer IU reveals she performed despite discomfort from ear disorder

She said she is getting treatment for her condition.

September 21, 2022, 01:29 PM

Win business class tickets & overseas hotel stays when you take part in charity run on Oct. 9, 2022

Do good and keep fit at the same time.

September 21, 2022, 12:05 PM

Dakota Crescent HDB maisonette sold for S$1.05 million

Hot location.

September 21, 2022, 11:55 AM

Maroon 5's Adam Levine allegedly cheated on wife with Instagram model who took to TikTok to expose him

He had asked the model if he could name his third child after her, which led to claim.

September 21, 2022, 02:27 AM

Woman, 53, arrested in Tampines had 2 knives, allegedly used 1 to stab abdomen & threatened further self-harm

She will be charged on Sep. 21.

September 20, 2022, 08:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.