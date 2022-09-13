ERP rates up by S$1 from Sep. 19 at 5 expressway locations

Electronic road pricing (ERP) rates will be increased by S$1 from next Monday (Sep. 19) at five expressway locations.

According to a Sep. 13 press release by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the price hike will help to manage congestion at the affected expressways.

They include:

AYE before Alexandra towards City

AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of 3 Gantries)

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road & PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 Gantries)

PIE (Kallang Bahru & Slip road into Bendemeer) – Set of 2 Gantries

Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of 2 Gantries)

The price increases will come into effect for three different time periods depending on the location: 8:30am to 9am, 5:30pm to 6pm, and 7:30pm to 8pm.

On the Southbound CTE after Braddel Road and the PIE slip road into southbound CTE, the ERP rate from Sep. 19 will be S$4.

"Rates for the other previously announced timeslots/gantries remain unchanged," wrote LTA.

"With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still significantly lower than the number charged pre-Covid."

The agency also noted that it would continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion to assess if ERP rates will need to be adjusted in the future.

Top image from Google Maps