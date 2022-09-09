English Premier League postpones Sep. 10 weekend football matches out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

Fans of the English Premier League (EPL), don't expect to turn on your TVs and watch football this weekend.

On Sep. 9, the EPL announced that this weekend's round of football matches (Sep. 10 - 11) will be postponed, including matches scheduled for Monday evening (Sep. 12), due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is in line with the approach of the English Football League and the Football Association, to honour Queen Elizabeth's "extraordinary life and contribution to the nation".

Chief Executive of the Premier League Richard Masters said, "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication."

He added, "This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The statement added that further updates regarding matches during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

Top image from Man United Facebook.