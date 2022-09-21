Back

S'pore's largest train & bus depot to open in 2025, will be world's first 4-in-1 depot

The depot will be located in Changi.

Low Jia Ying | September 21, 2022, 02:19 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Construction works on Singapore's largest train and bus depot are about 75 per cent completed, and is slated to open in 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Sep. 20).

The depot, which will be called the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID), will house the depots of three MRT lines -- the Downtown line, the East-West line and the Thomson-East Coast line, as well as a bus depot located on the same site in Changi.

World's first four-in-one depot

LTA said the ECID will be the world's first four-in-one depot.

Artist's impression of the ECID. Image via LTA.

The depots of the three lines will be stacked on top of one another.

The Downtown line depot will be located underground, while the Thomson-East Coast line depot will be on ground level. The East-West line will be located above ground.

Cross section of train depots. Image via LTA.

All three depots will operate independently of each other and will have the capacity to hold about 220 trains in total.

A bus depot, located on the same site, will be an independent structure from the train depot.

It will be able to provide parking for about 760 buses.

The four-in-one design of the depot will save about 44 hectares, or 60 football fields, of land space, added LTA.

Green features

Green features will be incorporated into the depot, said LTA.

These include features like solar panels, usage of LED lightings, and a façade design which optimises natural ventilation and lighting.

Photo via LTA/FB.

LED lights will be used at ECID for greater energy efficiency. Photo via LTA/FB.

Construction underway

LTA said construction works for the ECID commenced in 2016 and that works were "progressing well", with concreting and architectural works ongoing.

Rail tracks are currently being fitted and the installation of electrical and maintenance and system services are underway.

Top photos via LTA/Facebook

Russia to hold sham referendums in Ukrainian territories as Putin orders 300,000 reservists to fight in war

Digging their heels.

September 21, 2022, 06:44 PM

Malaysia Chiak! at​ Northpoint City suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Oct. 4, 2022.

September 21, 2022, 06:30 PM

71-year-old woman seeking S$30,000 from town council after falling into uncovered ditch in Bukit Panjang

The town council said the ditch was left uncovered to facilitate cleaning and to check for mosquito breeding.

September 21, 2022, 06:17 PM

Johor man, 44, wins S$9.83 million M'sia lottery but plans to continue working in S'pore

3:1 still attractive.

September 21, 2022, 06:15 PM

You can now earn money from getting F&B outlets in S’pore to buy alcohol from Cellarbration

If you love alcohol, you can now sell it on the side too.

September 21, 2022, 06:13 PM

Rapid sinking of coastal cities in Asia exacerbating sea level rise problem: NTU study

Cities with the highest rates of land sinking are concentrated in Asia, the study found.

September 21, 2022, 06:08 PM

Free 1st health consultation, bonus health points & other benefits under MOH's new 'Healthier SG' plan

MOH is looking to launch Healthier SG in the second half of 2023.

September 21, 2022, 06:00 PM

Close shave for diners as glass lamp falls & shatters at VivoCity's Crystal Jade Pavilion

Crystal Jade acknowledged that their staff could have managed the situation better.

September 21, 2022, 05:25 PM

Woman falls off 5th floor of Eunos Crescent HDB block, taken to hospital & apprehended under Mental Health Act

She was attended to by the police on site.

September 21, 2022, 05:00 PM

S’pore woman, 31, has baby despite being diagnosed with leukaemia & heart failure

Her family is hopeful as they look forward to a future together.

September 21, 2022, 03:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.