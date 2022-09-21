S'pore's largest train & bus depot to open in 2025, will be world's first 4-in-1 depot

Construction works on Singapore's largest train and bus depot are about 75 per cent completed, and is slated to open in 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Sep. 20).

The depot, which will be called the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID), will house the depots of three MRT lines -- the Downtown line, the East-West line and the Thomson-East Coast line, as well as a bus depot located on the same site in Changi.

World's first four-in-one depot

LTA said the ECID will be the world's first four-in-one depot.

The depots of the three lines will be stacked on top of one another.

The Downtown line depot will be located underground, while the Thomson-East Coast line depot will be on ground level. The East-West line will be located above ground.

All three depots will operate independently of each other and will have the capacity to hold about 220 trains in total.

A bus depot, located on the same site, will be an independent structure from the train depot.

It will be able to provide parking for about 760 buses.

The four-in-one design of the depot will save about 44 hectares, or 60 football fields, of land space, added LTA.

Green features

Green features will be incorporated into the depot, said LTA.

These include features like solar panels, usage of LED lightings, and a façade design which optimises natural ventilation and lighting.

Construction underway

LTA said construction works for the ECID commenced in 2016 and that works were "progressing well", with concreting and architectural works ongoing.

Rail tracks are currently being fitted and the installation of electrical and maintenance and system services are underway.

