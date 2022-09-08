S'porean, 42, puts up 'violent struggle' during arrest, more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 seized

A 42-year-old Singaporean man was arrested by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sep. 6, in the vicinity of Geylang Road, for suspected drug offences.

More than 8kg of drugs were seized in the operation, which took place on Sep. 6 and 7.

"Violent struggle"

According to a Sep. 8 press release by CNB, the man put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue him.

A total of about 134g of "Ice" and 1.671kg of cannabis, among other controlled drugs, were recovered from the 42-year-old Singaporean.

The man was subsequently escorted to his hideout in the same vicinity, where more controlled drugs were found.

In the early morning of Sep. 7, the 42-year-old man was also escorted to a suspected drug store in an industrial building in the vicinity of Eunos Ave 3.

In total, about:

659g of "Ice",

5.093kg of cannabis,

442g of ketamine,

252g of "Ecstasy" tablets,

145 Erimin-5 tablets,

17 bottles of liquid believed to contain 1.195kg GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), and

535g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs

were seized.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$343,000.

CNB said that the 659g of "Ice" and 5.093kg of cannabis seized "is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week".

Superintendent Stanley Seah, Deputy Director of Intelligence Division, added:

“CNB will continue to take decisive and firm action against drug syndicates and traffickers seeking to bring harm to our community and profit off the misery of abusers’ family and loved ones. Drugs have no place in our society.”

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or "to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug".

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top images via CNB