Back

S'porean, 42, puts up 'violent struggle' during arrest, more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 seized

CNB said that the 659g of "Ice" and 5.093kg of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week.

Lean Jinghui | September 08, 2022, 11:40 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 42-year-old Singaporean man was arrested by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sep. 6, in the vicinity of Geylang Road, for suspected drug offences.

More than 8kg of drugs were seized in the operation, which took place on Sep. 6 and 7.

"Violent struggle"

According to a Sep. 8 press release by CNB, the man put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue him.

A total of about 134g of "Ice" and 1.671kg of cannabis, among other controlled drugs, were recovered from the 42-year-old Singaporean.

Packets of cannabis recovered from the 42-year-old man on Sep. 6. Via CNB

The man was subsequently escorted to his hideout in the same vicinity, where more controlled drugs were found.

In the early morning of Sep. 7, the 42-year-old man was also escorted to a suspected drug store in an industrial building in the vicinity of Eunos Ave 3.

In total, about:

  • 659g of "Ice",

  • 5.093kg of cannabis,

  • 442g of ketamine,

  • 252g of "Ecstasy" tablets,

  • 145 Erimin-5 tablets,

  • 17 bottles of liquid believed to contain 1.195kg GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), and

  • 535g of tampered sachets of beverage mix believed to contain controlled drugs

were seized.

"Ecstasy" tablets seized on Sep. 6. Via CNB

More than 8kg of drugs were seized during the operation on Sep. 6 and 7. Via CNB.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$343,000.

CNB said that the 659g of "Ice" and 5.093kg of cannabis seized "is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week".

Superintendent Stanley Seah, Deputy Director of Intelligence Division, added:

“CNB will continue to take decisive and firm action against drug syndicates and traffickers seeking to bring harm to our community and profit off the misery of abusers’ family and loved ones.

Drugs have no place in our society.”

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or "to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug".

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top images via CNB

Get free BTS merch by taking a Gojek ride to specific S'pore malls

Don’t forget to apply the promo code for S$3 off your Gojek ride.

September 08, 2022, 11:29 AM

Indian mum, 25, fights tiger with bare hands to save 15-month-old toddler

Tiger.

September 08, 2022, 11:24 AM

Ex-PAP MP edits FB post after expressing 'disappointment' with marijuana products for sale in Bangkok

Ang said that the content of his earlier post may have taken the attention away from his concern.

September 08, 2022, 10:20 AM

Najib not given a house on prison grounds: M'sia Prisons Department

No preferential treatment for Najib.

September 08, 2022, 10:15 AM

Japanese man, 38, earns S$98 per session to do nothing with a stranger

Everyone needs someone to do nothing with.

September 08, 2022, 03:37 AM

Wealthy Chinese moving to S'pore as Mandarin is spoken here & Covid-19 measures are more relaxed

A comfortable location.

September 08, 2022, 12:36 AM

Mooncake salesman, 18, offers to carry woman's purchase to car, woman turned out to be Huang Biren

The actress believed that he did not recognise her at first.

September 07, 2022, 10:38 PM

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos Jr meets thousands of adoring fans at S'pore's NUS

This is Marcos Jr's first overseas visit since become president, with the first leg being a visit to Indonesia.

September 07, 2022, 10:08 PM

Cyclist who wanted to sue PUB for negligence after wheel stuck in drain cover settles suit

He initially sought to claim at least S$578,000 in damages from PUB.

September 07, 2022, 07:02 PM

Auntie smiles & waves in appreciation after driver stops for her at HDB estate crossing

A little graciousness goes a long way.

September 07, 2022, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.