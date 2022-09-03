National Museum of S'pore holding Doraemon exhibition from Nov. 2022, featuring original drawings from creator

Doraemon is coming back to Singapore after two years.

From Nov. 5, 2022 to Feb. 5, 2023, Doraemon fans can head down to the National Museum of Singapore to see original drawings and sketches from Doraemon's creator, Fujiko F Fujio, alongside a selection of contemporary artworks that reinterpret the iconic character.

The upcoming exhibition will open daily from 10am to 7pm, and is the first-ever Doraemon Exhibition showcase outside of Japan since its inception in 2002.

Adult tickets are priced at S$30, while tickets for children aged 6 to 18 are available at S$25.

Tickets are available for purchase from today (Sep. 3) via Klook.

You can also receive one set of limited-edition Doraemon memorabilia, created exclusively for The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022, if you are among the first 1,000 ticket holders.

What to expect

In 2020, the National Museum of Singapore staged an exhibition titled "Doraemon's Time-Travelling Adventures in Singapore" and showcased figurines outside the museum.

This time around, visitors can look forward to more artwork, including a special dedicated feature titled "Manga Doraemon Original Drawing Exhibition", a first-ever public display in Asia of the Fujiko F Fujio Museum's prized original illustrations by Fujiko.

You will also get to see paintings, sculptures, graphics, and photography inspired by Doraemon from 28 contemporary Japanese artists and arts groups.

These artists include Takashi Murakami, who is well-known for the smiling flowers motif in his artworks, and Yoshimoto Nara, whose artworks often feature pastel-hued (and occasionally grumpy) children.

Doraemon fans can also bring home an exclusive line-up of Doraemon merchandise, including the Fujiko F Fujio Museum's and uniquely Singapore versions of original Doraemon collectibles.

More details on the line-up of artworks, sketches, programmes, and merchandise will be revealed closer to the opening of the exhibition.

Top images via the National Museum of Singapore's Facebook page