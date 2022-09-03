Back

National Museum of S'pore holding Doraemon exhibition from Nov. 2022, featuring original drawings from creator

Tottemo daisuki Doraemon.

Winnie Li | September 03, 2022, 02:48 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Doraemon is coming back to Singapore after two years.

From Nov. 5, 2022 to Feb. 5, 2023, Doraemon fans can head down to the National Museum of Singapore to see original drawings and sketches from Doraemon's creator, Fujiko F Fujio, alongside a selection of contemporary artworks that reinterpret the iconic character.

The upcoming exhibition will open daily from 10am to 7pm, and is the first-ever Doraemon Exhibition showcase outside of Japan since its inception in 2002.

Adult tickets are priced at S$30, while tickets for children aged 6 to 18 are available at S$25.

Tickets are available for purchase from today (Sep. 3) via Klook.

You can also receive one set of limited-edition Doraemon memorabilia, created exclusively for The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022, if you are among the first 1,000 ticket holders.

What to expect

In 2020, the National Museum of Singapore staged an exhibition titled "Doraemon's Time-Travelling Adventures in Singapore" and showcased figurines outside the museum.

This time around, visitors can look forward to more artwork, including a special dedicated feature titled "Manga Doraemon Original Drawing Exhibition", a first-ever public display in Asia of the Fujiko F Fujio Museum's prized original illustrations by Fujiko.

You will also get to see paintings, sculptures, graphics, and photography inspired by Doraemon from 28 contemporary Japanese artists and arts groups.

These artists include Takashi Murakami, who is well-known for the smiling flowers motif in his artworks, and Yoshimoto Nara, whose artworks often feature pastel-hued (and occasionally grumpy) children.

Doraemon reimagined by Takashi Murakami ©2017 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. ©Fujiko-Pro (Partial)

Doraemon fans can also bring home an exclusive line-up of Doraemon merchandise, including the Fujiko F Fujio Museum's and uniquely Singapore versions of original Doraemon collectibles.

More details on the line-up of artworks, sketches, programmes, and merchandise will be revealed closer to the opening of the exhibition.

Top images via the National Museum of Singapore's Facebook page

Lorry driver, 54, arrested for drink driving after Buangkok Green collision kills delivery rider, 45

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 03, 2022, 01:54 PM

E-bike riders pelted with eggs & stones as Bukit Panjang HDB residents annoyed by late night ruckus

An unpleasant eggs-perience.

September 03, 2022, 01:33 PM

JJ Lin's team disqualified from The International Dota 2 tournament in S'pore, admits 'lapse in judgment'

Singapore players "iceiceice" and "poloson" will not be taking part in the qualifiers.

September 03, 2022, 01:08 PM

Up to 65% off: Mini drone, anti-theft bag, handheld steamer & other travel items you didn’t know you needed for your next vacation

Good to be prepared.

September 03, 2022, 11:55 AM

How my son learned about what’s inside Lee Kuan Yew’s mysterious red box

Storytelling through videos, with a human touch

September 03, 2022, 11:00 AM

Woman in China lets go of suitcase on escalator, it ends up knocking a commuter down

Unfortunate.

September 03, 2022, 10:53 AM

This 26-year-old went from entering competitions for fun to making it his career

Do what you love. Winning is secondary.

September 03, 2022, 09:53 AM

Are there S'poreans trapped in Cambodia by criminal syndicates to scam others?

Anecdotal evidence suggests there could be but no Singaporean has reached out for help. Yet.

September 03, 2022, 03:07 AM

Thai schoolgirl, 7, dies after being forgotten & locked in school van

The girl was locked in the van from morning until 4pm that day.

September 02, 2022, 09:59 PM

S'pore woman, 44, surprises JC teacher on Teachers' Day, but everyone bamboozled by who's the teacher

If you need to do a double take, you are not alone.

September 02, 2022, 06:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.