Delays in deliveries expected from Sep. 28 to Oct. 3 due to F1 race: Grab & Shopee

E-commerce giants Grab and Shopee have issued alerts to inform users that they can expect some delays in delivery services in the coming days.

Deliveries may be delayed

"Due to road closures, please expect some delays in the delivery of your parcels," Shopee wrote in their in-app article.

Separately, Grab also said that deliveries to and from these areas may be affected too.

Surcharge of S$3 on certain Grab rides

On top of that, riders may need to take note of a S$3 surcharge which will be imposed on rides originating from the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) designated pick-up points around Marina Bay and CBD areas from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2.

These are the pick-up points with additional S$3 surcharge:

Details of road closures due to F1 race

Last week, LTA has also informed the public about the road closures around the Marina Centre and Padang areas in preparation for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The agency also encourages those who are attending the event or visiting the area to take public transport instead.

Here are the details of road closures at Marina Bay and CBD area by LTA:

All roads will be fully accessible by Oct. 4, 2022, at 5:30am, LTA added.

