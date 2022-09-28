Back

Delays in deliveries expected from Sep. 28 to Oct. 3 due to F1 race: Grab & Shopee

If you are taking a Grab ride in that area, there will be a S$3 surcharge too.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 28, 2022, 11:29 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

E-commerce giants Grab and Shopee have issued alerts to inform users that they can expect some delays in delivery services in the coming days.

Deliveries may be delayed

"Due to road closures, please expect some delays in the delivery of your parcels," Shopee wrote in their in-app article.

Screenshot via Shopee app.

Separately, Grab also said that deliveries to and from these areas may be affected too.

Screenshot via Grab app.

Surcharge of S$3 on certain Grab rides

On top of that, riders may need to take note of a S$3 surcharge which will be imposed on rides originating from the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) designated pick-up points around Marina Bay and CBD areas from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2.

These are the pick-up points with additional S$3 surcharge:

Screenshot via Grab app.

Details of road closures due to F1 race

Last week, LTA has also informed the public about the road closures around the Marina Centre and Padang areas in preparation for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The agency also encourages those who are attending the event or visiting the area to take public transport instead.

Here are the details of road closures at Marina Bay and CBD area by LTA:

All roads will be fully accessible by Oct. 4, 2022, at 5:30am, LTA added.

Top image via Grab app and via Singapore Grand Prix/Facebook

Man walks in front of car in Serangoon North, pretends to be hit by it, video shows

Oscar-winning.

September 28, 2022, 02:42 PM

Jackson Wang returning to S'pore on Dec. 23 for 'Magic Man World Tour'

All we Wang for Christmas.

September 28, 2022, 02:32 PM

Mindef: SIA flight bomb threat subsequently verified to be false, 37-year-old man arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 28, 2022, 01:49 PM

Min jiang kueh hawker, 74, closes coffee shop stall, sells pancakes for S$1-S$1.50 from Buangkok flat

Call to order in advance.

September 28, 2022, 12:39 PM

RSAF fighter jets scrambled after man, 37, allegedly made bomb threat on SIA plane en route to Changi Airport

The man arrested is understood to be a foreign national.

September 28, 2022, 11:20 AM

93-year-old S'porean looking for daughter she gave up 66 years ago due to superstition & pressure from elders

All children are precious to their mothers.

September 28, 2022, 11:08 AM

Pre-sale tickets for Avatar-themed event at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest now available

You can catch the movie in cinemas now too.

September 28, 2022, 09:27 AM

New co-working space opening at Marsiling MRT station, from S$4.90/hour

Good for those living in the north.

September 27, 2022, 08:38 PM

Muslim-owned yakiniku stall at Tai Seng & Sembawang coffee shops offers meats from S$6

Oishii.

September 27, 2022, 07:09 PM

HeyTea S'pore lowers prices, no more S$9 drinks on its menu

Unless you order all the toppings.

September 27, 2022, 06:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.