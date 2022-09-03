'We're deeply grateful': Couple saves more than S$6,000 after Teo Heng boss offers to cover their wedding expenses

A couple who met each other while working at Teo Heng recently got married.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), they shared how the festive occasion was made all the more heartwarming, after their boss offered to help with their wedding expenses, knowing they were worried about the high costs.

The love story

The 31-year-old groom, surnamed Jiang, comes from Liaoning, China, while his wife, Zhuang, 28, comes from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

They first met seven years ago.

For the both of them, Teo Heng KTV Studio was their first job.

The pair got to know each other better as they worked together, and subsequently fell in love.

After two years of the pandemic, Jiang and Zhuang then decided to register their marriage on Sep. 1, 2022, and begin building their family.

Wedding costs a concern

Speaking to SMDN, Jiang shared that following the relaxation of safe management measures however, the demand for wedding services had spiked.

A minimum of six to seven thousand dollars is now needed to hold a wedding, and the high expenses were a source of stress for Jiang.

Knowing of Jiang's financial struggle, and that he had no other family members to rely on in Singapore, the owner of Teo Heng KTV Jackson Teo thus offered to cover the full cost of the couple's wedding.

Jiang told SMDN that Teo had even transformed the Teo Heng outlet at Katong Shopping Centre to become the couple's wedding venue, and invited Toh Soon Huat, Executive Chairman of the Sian Hiay Medical Institution, to officiate the wedding.

Jiang shared of the moment:

"My mind was a blank then. I couldn't believe that I had such a good employer, to have this kind of good fortune befall me."

Saved more than S$6,000 in expenses

Zhuang, who has since left Teo Heng KTV, shared that the pair would always be "deeply grateful" to Teo, for helping to create "such a heartwarming and meaningful memory" for their special occasion.

The couple had eventually insisted on forking out a few thousand dollars for the buffet and decorations themselves, as they did not want Teo to have to foot the entire bill.

They added:

"But because of him, we were still able to save more than S$6,000 in expenses. It is not a small sum to us."

According to photos captured by SMDN, more than 20 were in attendance on the day of the wedding, complete with balloons and banners.

The couple shared that Teo Heng has been like a family to them over the past few years, especially while working in Singapore as an "outsider".

Teo said that he was simply happy and touched that the couple had been able to tie the knot where they first met.

"I regard them entirely like how a parent might treat their children. They had to leave their hometowns to work here, and it is tough. As an elder, I need to think about how to care for them, to make them feel safe and secure."

He also wished the newlyweds a good matrimonial life, and to continue working hard for themselves and their family.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News