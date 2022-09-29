Back

Coolio, iconic 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dies at 59

Legend.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 29, 2022, 11:06 AM

Events

Coolio, the West Coast rapper with hits such as Gangsta's Paradise and Fantastic Voyage, has passed away at 59.

His friend and manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the passing to American media.

Coolio passed away in Los Angeles at a friend's house, although details on the cause of death have not been confirmed.

Coolio started his rap career in the 1980s but came to worldwide prominence with his iconic 1995 song Gangsta's Paradise.

&ab_channel=TommyBoy

He won a Grammy for best solo rap performance, and has been nominated for five other Grammys during his career.

In July 2022, Gangsta's Paradise reached a billion views on YouTube.

Image from Getty

