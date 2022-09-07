Back

Comfort cab & Grab delivery rider on e-bike collide along Yishun Ring Road

The accident occurred on Sep. 4 afternoon.

Gawain Pek | September 07, 2022, 01:00 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An accident involving a ComfortDelGro cab and a power-assisted bicycle belonging to a Grab food delivery rider occurred on Sep. 4 at 2:55pm near Block 846 Yishun Ring Road.

A photo showing the aftermath of the traffic accident circulated on Facebook groups "Beh Chia Lor" and "GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore" on the same day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed in a statement that they were alerted to the road traffic accident.

Area where accident took place along Yishun Ring Road. Image via Google Maps.

In a separate statement, the police said its officers were alerted to the accident at 2.53pm.

"A 61-year-old male rider sustained minor injuries ", the police added.

Both the police and SCDF shared that the injured person subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

In response to Mothership's queries, ComfortDelGro confirmed that the company was aware of the accident.

Tammy Tan, group chief branding and communications officer, said: "The taxi was stationary when it was rear-ended by the delivery rider."

Image via Beh Chia Lor/Facebook.

The driver involved was "thankfully uninjured", she added.

ComfortDelGro is assisting the police in their investigations, Tan pointed out.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for comments.

Top image via Beh Chia Lor/Facebook, Google Maps.

Russia, under sanctions, buys 'millions' of rockets & artillery shells from North Korea

If you can't make them, buy them.

September 07, 2022, 03:12 PM

Police to take no further action against NUS student who held anti-death penalty sign at graduation ceremony

"No regrets with what I did. Never," wrote Luke Levy on Twitter.

September 07, 2022, 03:06 PM

Chinatown Point Mid-Autumn rabbit gets face & Sailor Moon-inspired forehead symbol designed by public

Looks like Sailor Moon.

September 07, 2022, 12:34 PM

S'pore mulling over net-zero emissions by 2050 target, public consultation launched

The current target is to halve emissions from the 2030 peak to 33 MtCO2e by 2050.

September 07, 2022, 12:20 PM

Shake Shack opening 9th outlet at Junction 8

Because eight outlets are not enough.

September 07, 2022, 11:39 AM

Justin Bieber's S'pore concert still on despite singer announcing break from touring due to health issues

He's doing it for the sake of his health.

September 07, 2022, 11:25 AM

MBS Badge Lady, previously sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, charged again for not wearing mask

She is accused of not wearing a mask along Orchard Road in March.

September 07, 2022, 11:19 AM

ITE ex-lecturer, 48, jailed 4 months for taking 133 upskirt photos & 17 videos of female students

The prosecution said he had abused his position of trust and authority as a lecturer.

September 07, 2022, 02:53 AM

M’sian man, 26, claims selling used cardboard for 4 years allowed upgrade from Perodua Myvi to Audi TT

Malaysia really boleh.

September 07, 2022, 02:41 AM

Jade Rasif says she made S$8-S$9/hour working as a DJ in ‘siam diu’ last time

Inside look.

September 06, 2022, 11:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.