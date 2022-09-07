Comfort cab & Grab delivery rider on e-bike collide along Yishun Ring Road

An accident involving a ComfortDelGro cab and a power-assisted bicycle belonging to a Grab food delivery rider occurred on Sep. 4 at 2:55pm near Block 846 Yishun Ring Road.

A photo showing the aftermath of the traffic accident circulated on Facebook groups "Beh Chia Lor" and "GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore" on the same day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed in a statement that they were alerted to the road traffic accident.

In a separate statement, the police said its officers were alerted to the accident at 2.53pm.

"A 61-year-old male rider sustained minor injuries ", the police added.

Both the police and SCDF shared that the injured person subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

In response to Mothership's queries, ComfortDelGro confirmed that the company was aware of the accident.

Tammy Tan, group chief branding and communications officer, said: "The taxi was stationary when it was rear-ended by the delivery rider."

The driver involved was "thankfully uninjured", she added.

ComfortDelGro is assisting the police in their investigations, Tan pointed out.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for comments.

Top image via Beh Chia Lor/Facebook, Google Maps.