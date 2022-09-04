Body of cleaner, 63, found in Hougang flat after being absent from work for 3 days

The body of a 63-year-old cleaner was discovered in her flat after she did not turn up to work for three days, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

According to the Chinese media, the cleaner's colleague discovered the body in the deceased's flat on the third floor of Block 2 along Hougang Avenue 3 on Sep. 2, 2022.

The deceased, surnamed Hong (Hanyu Pinyin), supposedly lived alone and worked as a cleaner at the coffee shop of Block 327 along Hougang Avenue 5.

Reportedly had an asthma relapse a week before her body was found

Hong's colleague, a 68-year-old man surnamed Wang, said that a week prior to Sep. 2, the cleaner had an asthma relapse but did not take sick leave.

Hong only took a break from work after her supervisor discovered that she was unwell, Wang added.

She was due to return to work three days prior to Sep. 2, but she did not do so.

Wang added that when he arrived at her flat on Sep. 2, he noticed that the lights in her flat were still on.

However, no one responded when he knocked on the door for about 10 minutes.

Wang added that he then decided to look into her flat through a half-opened window, whereupon he saw her lying motionless on the floor beside the sofa.

Hong was also foaming at the mouth, Wang added.

This prompted him to call the police.

No foul play suspected

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 11:47am on Sep. 2 at Block 2, Hougang Avenue 3.

The police added, "A 63-year-old woman was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic. Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play."

Shin Min further quoted a neighbour who said that she saw Hong the day before her body was found, at about 3pm in the afternoon.

Supervisor will arrange the cleaner's funeral

Hong's supervisor, a 62-year-old woman surnamed Chen (Hanyu Pinyin), said that she will help to arrange her funeral together with other colleagues, as she does not know how to reach out to the cleaner's family members.

The Chinese media further reported that Chen had gone to the mortuary on the morning of Sep. 3 to identify her body.

Several of Hong's colleagues had also reportedly donated money for the purchase of her coffin.

Chen added that Hong had been working as a cleaner at the coffeeshop for about half a year, after approaching her to ask about employment.

The two of them had known each other for almost 40 years but lost contact for a while until recently.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

