Back

Body of cleaner, 63, found in Hougang flat after being absent from work for 3 days

No foul play is suspected.

Matthias Ang | September 04, 2022, 05:22 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The body of a 63-year-old cleaner was discovered in her flat after she did not turn up to work for three days, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

According to the Chinese media, the cleaner's colleague discovered the body in the deceased's flat on the third floor of Block 2 along Hougang Avenue 3 on Sep. 2, 2022.

The deceased, surnamed Hong (Hanyu Pinyin), supposedly lived alone and worked as a cleaner at the coffee shop of Block 327 along Hougang Avenue 5.

Reportedly had an asthma relapse a week before her body was found

Hong's colleague, a 68-year-old man surnamed Wang, said that a week prior to Sep. 2, the cleaner had an asthma relapse but did not take sick leave.

Hong only took a break from work after her supervisor discovered that she was unwell, Wang added.

She was due to return to work three days prior to Sep. 2, but she did not do so.

Wang added that when he arrived at her flat on Sep. 2, he noticed that the lights in her flat were still on.

However, no one responded when he knocked on the door for about 10 minutes.

Wang added that he then decided to look into her flat through a half-opened window, whereupon he saw her lying motionless on the floor beside the sofa.

Hong was also foaming at the mouth, Wang added.

This prompted him to call the police.

No foul play suspected

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 11:47am on Sep. 2 at Block 2, Hougang Avenue 3.

The police added, "A 63-year-old woman was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic. Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play."

Shin Min further quoted a neighbour who said that she saw Hong the day before her body was found, at about 3pm in the afternoon.

Supervisor will arrange the cleaner's funeral

Hong's supervisor, a 62-year-old woman surnamed Chen (Hanyu Pinyin), said that she will help to arrange her funeral together with other colleagues, as she does not know how to reach out to the cleaner's family members.

The Chinese media further reported that Chen had gone to the mortuary on the morning of Sep. 3 to identify her body.

Several of Hong's colleagues had also reportedly donated money for the purchase of her coffin.

Chen added that Hong had been working as a cleaner at the coffeeshop for about half a year, after approaching her to ask about employment.

The two of them had known each other for almost 40 years but lost contact for a while until recently.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

Left photo via Shin Min Daily News, right image via Google Streetview

 

28-year-old man's job offer was rescinded by Shopee on his first day in S'pore, spent S$14,000 on relocation

He has decided to focus on the future, rather than dwell on what happened.

September 04, 2022, 05:41 PM

Najib hospitalised for medical check-up after almost 2 weeks in jail

He is currently in stable condition.

September 04, 2022, 04:52 PM

New footage shows what happened right before delivery rider collided into lorry at Buangkok

The delivery rider died after the accident.

September 04, 2022, 03:03 PM

Lawrence Wong to visit M'sia for the 1st time as DPM, will meet the King & PM Ismail Sabri

Wong will also be meeting several other Malaysian ministers.

September 04, 2022, 12:03 PM

Honda driver killed in Woodlands accident leaves behind 2 young children, had history of seizures: Cousin

The driver's cousin has called on the public to refrain from making assumptions.

September 04, 2022, 11:19 AM

S'pore teachers share why they still continue teaching despite the challenges

Teachers are also humans, they try their best.

September 04, 2022, 11:15 AM

A glimpse into life at a port where S'pore's fresh seafood comes from

A day in the life: We spend a night at Senoko Fishery Port with a third-generation seafood wholesaler.

September 04, 2022, 11:07 AM

Ex-NCMP Daniel Goh says WP formed disciplinary committee over his Facebook posts on Raeesah Khan

The Workers' Party said in Dec. 2021 that this was "an internal party matter" it would look into.

September 04, 2022, 10:19 AM

Comment: Neighbours of hoarders live in constant anxiety over fire hazard, but what can be done?

The risk of loss of life and property is real.

September 04, 2022, 09:47 AM

McDonald's S'pore releasing Pikachu carrier on Sep. 8, 2022

Even more Pokemon items at McDonald's.

September 03, 2022, 11:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.