Viral creme-filled circular croissants from New York now available at Bukit Timah bakery

These circular croissants were first seen on social media platforms – Instagram and TikTok – after it was popularised by a New York bakery.

Now, a local bakery sells them too, with prices ranging from S$3 to S$5.80 for five different flavours.

Origins

The cream-filled pastry, called "Suprême", debuted at Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery, a french bakery in New York, in April this year.

The Suprême comes in a few flavours – Pain au Chocolat, Peaches N’ Crème, Rose Berry Spritz and Corn Berry Crunch – some of which are available for a limited time only.

The pastry blew up online, especially on TikTok where many users shared videos of themselves taking a bite into it or tearing it apart.

Some videos have received over a million views.

USA Today reported that some customers have waited outside the bakery for hours before it opens to get their hands on one of these croissants.

User Olivia Swilio said that she arrived three minutes after the shop opened, and already saw a queue outside.

She waited about 30 minutes in line before she got her pastry, a chocolate croissant (Pain au Chocolat Suprême)

Swilio thought: "Was TikTok right? Is it actually good? Is it worth waking up at 7 am [for]?"

After trying it, she said: "Yeah, it's pretty good."

Available in Singapore

Now, these circle croissants are available in Singapore at Swish Rolls.

Located at Cluny Court, this bake shop sells both swiss rolls and croissants.

The shop announced that they will be selling the viral pastry, which they are calling "croons", on Sep. 9.

There are five different flavours available:

Crackly Sea Salt Butter Croissant

Deep Dark Varlhona Chocolate Croissant

Super Summer Berries Croissant

Loaded Pistachio

Ham 'N Cheeze

Swish Rolls

Customers can pick up their croons in stores or order them online.

For next-day deliveries or pick-ups, customers should make their orders by 5pm the day before.

The shop also offers islandwide delivery available at S$15 per location, and delivery will be between 3pm to 6pm daily.

Address: 501 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-02B Cluny Court, Singapore 259760

Opening Hours: 9:30am – 6pm, daily

Top images via Swish Rolls/IG.