Chinese national fined S$17,500 for flying into S'pore with 226kg of meat products in luggage

A Chinese national was fined S$17,500 in court on Thursday (Sep. 29) for illegally importing assorted meat products into Singapore, according to a joint statement by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Luggage found with meat products in Changi Airport

On June 8, 2022, the ICA detected eight luggage containing assorted meat products at Changi Airport.

ICA then alerted officers from SFA about the discovery.

The luggage belonged to a Chinese national, Wang Liansheng, and contained approximately 226kg of assorted frozen meat products such as chicken, beef, pork, mutton and rabbit meat from China.

The illegal consignments were seized and destroyed, said SFA and ICA.

"In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit. Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and poses food safety risk," said SFA.

Offenders who import meat products illegally from unapproved sources are liable to a fine of S$50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years.

Subsequent convictions are liable to a fine of up to S$100,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

All photos via SFA and ICA