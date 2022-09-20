Man, 37, arrested after fight at S'pore Chinatown Garden Bridge

A 37-year-old man was arrested for affray and a 73-year-old woman is assisting with police investigations after a fight at the Garden Bridge near 1 Park Road in Chinatown on Sep. 17.

The police were alerted to the incident at 6.30pm.

Videos circulating online, shot by members of the public at the Garden Bridge, showed parts of the alleged altercation.

Altercation between man and woman

One TikTok that was more than 5 minutes long showed a man in white and a woman in blue exchanging words.

The caption on the video in Chinese said the man has been bullying elderly people at the Garden Bridge, an overhead bridge from the Pagoda Street towards Upper Cross Street, and appealed for the authorities to step in.

The video started with the woman in blue holding a stick and confronting the man in the white top.

Another woman in red stood in between the two, in an attempt to defuse the situation.

The man brushed the woman in red off, grabbed the stick the woman in blue was holding, and threw a kick at her leg.

The man in the white top was then seen using the stick to hit the woman on her leg.

He then hit the woman in blue another time on her leg.

He then threw the stick on the ground.

The man kept repeating that the woman had hit him, while pointing at his left arm.

He was seen prancing up and down the bridge the whole time, while apparently speaking on the phone at various points, as he said he was going to call the police.

Another man subsequently stepped in to stop the man in white from approaching the woman in blue.

Another TikTok, which was shorter in duration, showed the exact same incident as shot by another person.

The person who shot this video was closer to the altercation at that time, and the video captured the man's face up close.

Two other videos apparently involving same man at same location

Two other videos apparently showing the same man at the same location were also put up online.

One TikTok showed the same man dressed in a different outfit this time speaking to at least two people -- a man who was seen taking his shirt off and the person recording the video.

The younger man in the video was caught on camera confronting the person making the recording.

The person recording the video was heard shouting in Mandarin: "You come! You come!"

A second TikTok shot at the same location showed medical personnel on site treating the man who was seen taking off his shirt.

The caption in Chinese on the video said the man who was being treated at the scene alleged that he was frequently beaten by the other man.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via @lijialu0923 TikTok