China 'deplores' Biden's remarks saying US will defend Taiwan in case of 'unprecedented attack'

China has lodged "stern representations" with the U.S. after U.S. President Joe Biden said the country would defend Taiwan in the event of "an unprecedented" attack, China Daily and Reuters reported.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Monday, Sep. 19, that China "deplores" the remarks made by Biden, adding that these comments "severely violate" the "one China" principle.

China reserves "all necessary measures" in response to activities that "split the nation", she added.

"We will do our best in striving for reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any secessionist activities."

Mao also urged the U.S. to approach all issues with Taiwan "carefully and appropriately", and not send out "the wrong signal" to pro-independence forces in Taiwan. In addition, she warned the U.S. not to damage bilateral relations with China, as well as peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Mao also reiterated that there can only be "one China" in the entire world, and that Taiwan is part of China.

"The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China."

China views Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control, although experts say Beijing prefers to exhaust other means first before contemplating an armed attack.

Biden: U.S. would defend Taiwan

Mao's remarks were in response to comments made by Biden during an interview with American TV network CBS News.

During the interview, Biden reiterated Washington's "one China" policy, and said that "Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence", adding that the U.S. is "not encouraging their being independent".

The U.S. has deliberately maintained a stance of ambiguity on Taiwan. While not agreeing with Beijing's claim of sovereignty over the self-ruled island, Washington does not agree that Taiwan is an independent state either.

When asked if U.S. forces would defend Taiwan, Biden said, "Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack."

The interviewer then asked if "unlike Ukraine", U.S. forces would defend Taiwan should China invade.

Biden answered in the affirmative, saying, "Yes."

White House says U.S. policy on Taiwan remains the same

Following the interview, the White House clarified that U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed.

Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell also said that the White House is not exactly "walking back" on Biden's remarks, adding that the president's remarks "speak for themselves".

Previously on May 23, during a visit to Tokyo, Biden answered in the affirmative when a reporter asked if the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion.

"That's the commitment we made," he continued.

Shortly after, the White House said there is no change in U.S. policy towards Taiwan.

Under the U.S.' Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. is obliged to help provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

This is different from being obliged to defend Taiwan, Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia programme at the U.S.-based think tank German Marshall Fund, clarified, in comments to The Washington Post.

The latest US$1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan -- the largest deal so far under the Biden administration -- had provoked opposition from Beijing, who urged the U.S. to "immediately revoke" the arms sales, and repeated its stance that the island is "an inalienable part" of its territory.

Top image adapted via China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs & CBS News