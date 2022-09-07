Back

Chelsea sacks manager Thomas Tuchel

Change at the top.

Sulaiman Daud | September 07, 2022, 05:41 PM

Thomas Tuchel, manager of Chelsea Football Club, has been sacked from his position.

The club announced its decision on its website on Sep. 7 (Singapore time).

Champions League winner

It paid tribute to Tuchel's accomplishments, saying:

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager in 2021 and won the Champions League in his first season with the club.

Chelsea has gone through a turbulent period following the sale of the club to a new owner, Todd Boehly of the U.S.

Boehly bought the club after the previous owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was forced by the UK authorities to sell following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tuchel started the new 2022/2023 English Premier League season with a host of new signings, such as Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

However, Chelsea recorded disappointing results in the league, such as a 2-1 defeat to relegation candidates Southampton.

Tuchel's last game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Top image from Chelsea Football Club Facebook page.

