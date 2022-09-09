Charles, Britain's new king, issues statement following his mother's death

Charles, Britain's new king, released a statement on Thursday, Sep. 8 (UK time) after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at age 96.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The statement read:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

New king

BBC reported that Charles, the former Prince of Wales, inherits the throne immediately and without ceremony as heir at the moment the Queen died.

The 73-year-old will be known as King Charles III.

He could have chosen from any of his four names, Charles Philip Arthur George -- the act of picking a new name is the first decision of the new king's reign.

The next heir to the throne is Prince William, but he will not automatically become Prince of Wales.

He immediately inherits his father's other title, Duke of Cornwall.

His wife Catherine will be known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles' wife will also receive a new full title of Queen Consort.

Consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.

Protocols to be carried out

As a result of the ascension of a new king, for the first time since 1952, the UK national anthem will be played with the words "God Save the King".

The symbolic high point of the ascension will be the coronation, when Charles is formally crowned, but this event is not expected to take place so soon as time is need for its preparation.

For the past 900 years, the coronation has been held in Westminster Abbey.

William the Conqueror was the first monarch to be crowned there.

Charles will be the 40th.

As king, Charles has become head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries and 2.4 billion people.

The King is head of state for 14 of these countries, as well as the UK.

Top photo via The Royal Family