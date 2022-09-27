Back

Thai tourist brings S$23,009 cash into Changi Airport as prank, gets led away for questioning

He did not declare the large sums of money on him.

Belmont Lay | September 27, 2022, 03:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A tourist from Thailand got detained by Singapore immigration officers at Changi Airport after he did not declare he was carrying over S$23,000 in cash.

Travellers are required to declare to Singapore immigration if they are bringing in or taking out more than S$20,000 in cash.

The Thai TikTok star, who goes by the name Sungstarwin, put up a video on Sep. 10 of him being stopped and detained.

It has been viewed close to 10 million times.

@iamsungstarwin

ผม โดนตำรวจสิงคโปร์จับ รีวิว ที่ไม่อยากรีวิว5555555555

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - Sungstarwin

The star has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, and 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

What video showed

According to the video, what led to his troubles with immigration was the result of his prank that had gone wrong.

In the clip, he said he had offered to exchange Thai baht to Singapore dollars for his five other friends who were travelling with him to Singapore.

Sungstarwin ended up changing 610,000 baht to S$23,009 in total.

His plan, he said, was to bring the Singapore dollars with him into Singapore, and then charge his friends a higher exchange rate for the cash.

But Sungstarwin ended up being led away by immigration officer to a separate area for questioning when he landed.

An officer was seen holding on to what appeared to have been the Thai man's passport.

He also said the white bag that belonged to his girlfriend, which he was holding, contained about 100,000 baht worth of currency.

But nothing major came out of his short detention.

The group eventually went on their way and they did not face further trouble.

Was unaware of currency declaration

In response to comments on the TikTok, Sungstarwin said he was not aware about the rule regarding declaring large amounts of cash when travelling into the country.

He also claimed he might have been asleep on the plane and did not hear the announcement on the flight regarding declaring large sums of money upon arrival.

Other countries, such as the United States, have similar laws against bringing in large sums of money to prevent illegal activity, such as money laundering.

Top photos via

Terra co-founder Do Kwon 'making zero effort to hide' from international authorities looking to arrest him

He has apparently been going on walks and visiting malls.

September 27, 2022, 02:48 PM

Bedok jumbo flat sold for S$1.04 million, estate's first million-dollar resale flat

It has 69 years of its lease left.

September 27, 2022, 02:38 PM

Fill a bag with as many clothes as you can for only S$10 at Bukit Timah thrift store pop-up

Till Sep. 30 or while stocks last.

September 27, 2022, 01:27 PM

BlueSG car makes right turn too fast at Bukit Batok, hits 2 cars & traffic light

Almost hits the car recording the footage.

September 27, 2022, 01:21 PM

Jackson Wang swamped by fans at KL airport, tries to find shoe's missing owner

Who else wants to lose their shoe?

September 27, 2022, 12:51 PM

Youths, aged 18 & 21, help single S'porean mum, 36, take care of baby while queuing at JB customs

They took care of the baby even when they were briefly separated from the mother.

September 27, 2022, 12:40 PM

Young man illegally fishing at MacRitchie Reservoir throws fish back into water with force to release it

No good.

September 27, 2022, 11:43 AM

Up to 80% off on household appliances at EuropAce warehouse sale in Changi from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2

Bargain hunters, your time has come.

September 27, 2022, 11:38 AM

S'pore car allegedly used Causeway bus lane, told to stop by M'sia police & caught by officers from Woodlands side

The car continued moving forward despite repeatedly being instructed to stop.

September 27, 2022, 03:16 AM

Far-right politician will become Italy's first woman prime minister

Giorgia Meloni will also become Italy's first female prime minister.

September 26, 2022, 10:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.