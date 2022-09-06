Back

Off-duty SBS bus captain piggybacks frail old man onto bus at Hougang interchange

Literally providing support.

Syahindah Ishak | September 06, 2022, 04:19 PM

A senior SBS bus captain went out of his way to help a frail, elderly man board the bus.

Helped old man board the bus by piggybacking him

According to a Sep. 5 Facebook post by SBS Transit, senior bus captain Jiang Hong, who was not on duty at the time, was waiting for his bus at Hougang Interchange.

An old man then approached him to ask for help to board the bus.

"Jiang Hong saw that [the man] was frail as he struggled even to take a few steps forward," wrote SBS.

Jiang Hong then gave a piggyback ride to the old man and helped him board the bus, with assistance from another bus captain.

Image from SBS Transit/FB.

Intentionally missed his stop to be with the old man

Jiang Hong also went a step further by intentionally missing his stop so that he could stay on the bus with the old man, in case he required any additional help.

Jiang Hong pretended that he was heading in the same direction as the old man, who was unaware of his selfless deed.

When the bus arrived at the old man's destination, Jiang Hong helped him down the bus.

SBS wrote in its Facebook post:

"Although Jiang Hong was not on duty then, this did not stop him from showing kindness and going the extra mile to help someone in need. He had acted as the uncle’s sunshine when his sky was grey.

We salute you, Jiang Hong, for exemplifying our CARES values even in your personal space."

Other bus captains in Singapore doing good deeds

Top images via SBS Transit/FB & Wikimedia Commons.

