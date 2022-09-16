Staff member at Bedok Burger King filmed loudly berating junior for 'at least 10 minutes'

[UPDATE on Sep. 17, 2pm: This article has been updated with more information from the customer.]

A Burger King customer had a less-than-desirable dining experience at the fast food chain's outlet in ESR BizPark in Chai Chee.

The customer visited the outlet at around 10pm on Tuesday (Sep 13) and saw a Burger King staff member getting reprimanded by a senior staff member.

He told Mothership that it was his first time visiting the outlet.

Witnessing the incident made the customer uncomfortable, and he decided to record a video clip to share the experience.

"Uncle was repeatedly scolding at the top of his voice which frustrates me," wrote the customer in a TikTok post.

The scolding went on for "at least 10 minutes" according to the customer.

"Poor staff was trembling"

In the video, the two staff members are handling trash bags.

The senior can be heard saying, "See, see!" at one point, before crumpling up a trash bag and tossing it aside.

"Go and get another one, go!" says the senior at the end of the clip.

While it's not clear why the junior staff was being scolded, the customer wrote in the post that the staff receiving the scolding had "difficulty understanding" what the senior staff member was trying to convey.

The customer also said that the scolding was much louder in real life, despite what the recorded audio might suggest.

He also observed that the "poor staff was trembling" while being scolded.

According to the customer, the outlet's manager did not do anything about the loud scolding, which the customer said could suggest that it was not the first time something like this happened.

TikToker claimed the staff member receiving scolding has special needs

The customer claimed that the staff member getting reprimanded has autism or special needs, and that the staff member was "just another person wanting to work and live a normal life."

However, it's not clear from the video itself whether the staff member does have special needs.

The customer told Mothership that the junior staff walked past his table "a few times", and he witnessed the staff member murmuring to himself. He, and others in his group, "could tell" that the person had special needs based on this observation, and "by his personal self / body language", the customer said.

"I'm not here to get anyone fired," the customer wrote. "But please, change on how you talk [to] or handle situations like this," he added.

Many commenters on TikTok shared the customer's sentiment that the scolding was unacceptable.

Some also pointed out that a business that takes on staff with special needs should "properly guide" them

There were also comments saying the senior staff member's behaviour was unacceptable regardless of whether the staff member was a person with special needs or autism.

Others shared about seeing similar incidents at other restaurants, with some saying they had handled the situation by speaking to the manager.

Mothership has reached out to Burger King Singapore for comment, and will update this article if they respond.

Top image screenshot via @izwandelex on TikTok