UMNO MP who yelled 'f**k you' in M'sian parliament ordered to enter defence on corruption charges

Bung Moktar Radin, a Malaysian Member of Parliament, has been ordered to enter his defence on corruption charges, a Malaysian court ruled on Sep. 2.

According to Bernama, the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Bung Moktar and his wife, Zizie Izette.

Bung Moktar, who represents Kinabatangan in Sabah for UMNO, has been charged with three counts of accepting bribes totalling RM2.8 million (S$875,500) .

According to Bernama, Bung Moktar allegedly committed the offences in 2015 when he was the non-executive chairman of FELDA, a Malaysian government agency that deals with rural issues.

Zizie Izette is also accused of aiding and abetting all three offences.

Both Bung Moktar and Zizie have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Sep. 2, the Sessions Court agreed with the prosecution that there is a prima facie case against Bung Moktar and his wife, or in other words, there is sufficient cause to raise a presumption unless disproved or rebutted.

The charges were therefore not dismissed, and the couple were not acquitted.

In 2018, a video clip of Bung Moktar went viral after he swore at another MP during a Parliament sitting, amid insinuations and accusations of casino visits, alcohol, and prostitutes.

Top image from @imnormgoh on Twitter via RTM Parlimen.