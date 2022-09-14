Back

Bukit Timah HDB maisonette sold for record S$1.28 million

Belmont Lay | September 14, 2022, 03:03 AM

A HDB maisonette at Block 6 Toh Yi Drive has been sold for S$1.28 million, making it the most expensive resale flat in Bukit Timah, 99.co reported.

At about 1,572 sq ft, this translates to a psf price of S$814.

The flat has 65 years and 11 months left on its lease.

Popularity of flat

The flat's popularity is due to its location at just a five-minute walking distance from Beauty World MRT.

There are also three primary schools within a 1 km radius of the flat.

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School is just a three-minute walk away.

The popular Methodist Girls’ School is also nearby.

Prices of executive HDB flats in Bukit Timah have increased by 24.21 per cent over the past 10 years, 99.co observed.

The steepest price increase occurred in the last two years, during the height of the pandemic.

Maisonettes rare

Maisonettes, which are rare double-storey flats, can only be found on the resale market as HDB has stopped building them.

Over the past one year, eight out of the nine million-dollar flats in Bukit Timah sold were maisonettes.

Top photo via Google Maps

