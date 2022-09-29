Woman, 86, found dead in Bukit Merah flat with cooked but unfinished instant noodles

An 86-year-old woman was found dead on the floor of her flat in Bukit Merah View Blk 121 by her housemate on Sep. 25, according to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

A bowl of the woman's unfinished instant noodles found by police attending the scene provided a poignant glimpse into Liu Jin Lian's final hours.

Liu, a permanent resident originally from Perak, Malaysia, had complained of not feeling well and having diarrhoea to her housemate, identified only as Chen on the morning of Sep. 25.

"I'd asked [Liu] to see a doctor and asked her if she had any money to do so," the 78-year-old Chen said to Shin Min. The pair had lived together for seven years and Chen was on her way out to play mahjong.

"She said she could get a free medical consultation, so I left."

"She didn't respond"

However, when Chen came back that evening at 11pm, she found the flat's gate left open, which she thought was strange.

When she turned on the lights at the entrance of the home, she saw Liu lying on the ground with a pillow beneath her head and the fan on.

"I called out to her a few times to get up, but she didn't respond," Chen said.

And while she did not dare to touch Liu's body, Chen described seeing the signs of rigour mortis in her housemate's hands and feet.

Suspecting that Liu had died, Chen rushed to get help from the fire post on the ground floor of the block, reported Shin Min. Three to four few SCDF staffers then came to the flat and confirmed that Liu had passed away.

Looked peaceful

"When the police came to investigate, they found a bowl of instant noodles with soup that was drying up in the kitchen, as well as vomit on the ground," Chen added.

Chen believes that after cooking the noodles and eating some of it, Liu started to feel ill and vomited on the ground. While taking a rest on the floor next to her bed, she passed away.

Chen added that Liu looked peaceful, as if she were simply sleeping.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News