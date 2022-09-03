Back

Lorry driver, 54, arrested for drink driving after Buangkok Green collision kills delivery rider, 45

Police investigations are ongoing.

Zi Shan Kow | September 03, 2022, 01:54 PM

A fatal car accident took place on the night of Sep. 1 in Hougang.

A motorcycle and lorry collided along Buangkok Green towards Sengkang East Road.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 7:51pm.

The 45-year-old male motorcyclist was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man was a delivery rider.

The 54-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for drink driving.

