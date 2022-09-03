Lorry driver, 54, arrested for drink driving after Buangkok Green collision kills delivery rider, 45

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A fatal car accident took place on the night of Sep. 1 in Hougang.
A motorcycle and lorry collided along Buangkok Green towards Sengkang East Road.
In response to Mothership's enquiries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 7:51pm.
The 45-year-old male motorcyclist was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.
Shin Min Daily News reported that the man was a delivery rider.
The 54-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for drink driving.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top image via Shin Min Daily News.
