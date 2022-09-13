Young man tries to make void deck community cat smoke cigarette, prevent it from escaping

A youth in Singapore was caught on video making a community cat "smoke" what appeared to be a lit cigarette.

The abuse was filmed by another person at the scene, and subsequently uploaded to Instagram account @sudharshanann.

The incident was shared with Mothership by a reader on Sep. 12, 2022, who submitted the Instagram Story (IGS).

The reader confirmed that the Instagram user was based in Singapore, but added that they did not know each other personally.

In the 15-second clip, a young man approached a resting community cat.

He then tapped the cat and held out the lit end of the cigarette, which the cat sniffs curiously.

After finding out that the smell is not to its liking, the feline tries to remove itself from the situation by leaving its resting spot.

However, the boy stopped the cat from leaving with force, and used his left hand to hold down the cat while flipping the cigarette around and shoving it in the animal's face for a good few seconds.

The clip ended with the cat getting up to leave.

Warning: Distressing footage ahead.

According to the reader, @sudharshanann has since deactivated his Instagram account.

What to do if you witness animal cruelty

If you witness a case of animal cruelty, abuse, or abandonment, you can:

Call the police at 999

Call SPCA's 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355 ext 9 for emergency assistance

Make a report by filling in this SPCA form

Alert AVS (Animal & Veterinary Service) via their feedback portal or 24/7 hotline at 1800-476-1600.

Evidence, such as photos and videos, as well as the exact address where the abuse took place, will also be helpful to the authorities.

You can find out more about the such cases on NParks' website.

Top image via @sudharshanann on Instagram