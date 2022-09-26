Boar stuck in road divider at Punggol sustained injuries & subsequently euthanised: NParks

A boar was stuck in a road divider in Sengkang on Sep. 21 at around 6pm.

Unfortunately, it got injured while trying to free itself, and was in poor condition.

It was later euthanised humanely on welfare grounds.

Boar stuck

A passer-by captured a video of the boar stuck between railings at a road divider and posted it on TikTok.

The boar was immobilised and unable to move forward or backward to free itself.

It was not shown how the boar ended up in that situation.

The TikTok user posted another video of the animal still stuck after the sun had set.

In the video, staff from the National Parks Board (NParks) were seen attempting to free the boar.

An NParks staff present was holding a long stick and pointed it at the animal.

The animal struggled as it attempted to free itself but was unsuccessful.

The staff then blew into one end of the stick and shot a tranquiliser dart at the animal.

How Choon Beng, a director of Wildlife Management and Outreach at NParks confirmed with Mothership that the wild boar was sedated with a tranquiliser dart and freed from the railing.

After the animal was sedated, two NParks staff stood on each side of the railing to pull the boar out.

Eventually, it was released and carried away by one of the staff.

Boar was euthanised

In response to Mothership's queries, How said NParks responded to an incident involving the wild boar and freed the animal.

Unfortunately, after freeing it from the railing, the wild boar was found with multiple injuries.

How said the animal was assessed by NParks’ on-site veterinarian to be in poor condition, likely due to its attempts to free itself, and was subsequently euthanised humanely on welfare grounds.

NParks urged the public not to handle injured wild animals on their own.

For urgent reports of wildlife requiring rescue, they may contact NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Top images via joylynlow/TikTok.