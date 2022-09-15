Man, 36, arrested after allegedly robbing woman, 45, of S$3,000 in Bedok

A 36-year-old man has been arrested by the Singapore police after he was suspected of robbing a 45-year-old woman in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 2.

The police were alerted to the incident on Sep. 14 at around 11:50am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly assaulted the woman before fleeing with her money amounting to around S$3,000 and her identification document, the police release said.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV and footages from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him at Lorong 4 Geylang on the same day at 2:20pm," the police wrote.

Cash amounting to about S$2,800 was recovered from the man.

The suspect will be charged in court on Sep. 15 with voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery under Section 394 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, the man could face a jail term of at least five years and not more than 20 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

