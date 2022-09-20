Back

Free Barbie-themed exhibition with over 600 dolls at ION Orchard

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

Fasiha Nazren | September 20, 2022, 03:26 PM

Events

House of Dreams is the largest-ever public showcase of Barbie dolls in one location in Singapore.

The exhibition will run from now till Oct. 21, 2022, showcasing over 600 Barbie dolls.

Photo from House of Dreams.

Happening at ION Orchard, the exhibition is done in partnership with Mattel and Jian Yang, an entrepreneur and an avid Barbie doll collector.

All the dolls in the exhibition belong to Yang, who owns one of Asia's largest collections with over 12,000 dolls.

Decked in Barbie's signature pink, the exhibition is set against a landscape inspired by the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Photo from House of Dreams.

This includes Barbies from all walks of life, different skin tones, hairstyles, body types and careers.

Photo by Russell Ang.

Pop culture Barbie dolls

Spot some popular icons in Barbie form, like Elvis, Barbra Streisand, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe and more.

Photo from House of Dreams.

Photo from House of Dreams.

House of Dreams will have a section dedicated to red-carpet fashion with dresses from design houses like Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Christian Louboutin.

Photo from House of Dreams.

There will also be dresses created in collaboration with some local brands including Bynd Artisan, IN GOOD COMPANY, KLARA, and Love, Bonito.

House of Dreams

ION Art gallery, L4, ION Orchard

When: 10am to 10pm, daily till Oct. 21, 2022

Top image from House of Dreams and Russell Ang.

