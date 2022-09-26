3 pickpockets allegedly take S$1,700 cash, 3 credit cards from S'porean woman at famous Bangkok shrine

A Singaporean woman became a victim of pickpockets while on holiday in Bangkok, Thailand on Sep. 3, 2022.

The tourist, identified as Elisie Fung, lost S$1,700 in cash and three credit cards, The Nation reported.

The credit cards were later used for transactions.

The incident occurred at 11:50am at the Erawan Shrine near CentralWorld shopping mall.

Erawan Shrine is known for its four-faced Buddha and a major tourist destination.

The Commissioner-general of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Samran Nuanma, provided an update on the development of the pickpocket case at a press conference on Sep. 20, The Thaiger reported.

What happened

Lumpini Police Station was alerted through the Smart Safety Zone 4.0 complaint receiving centre that the Singapore tourist was pickpocketed while paying respects at the Erawan Shrine.

The woman made a police report immediately.

The Thai police sprung into action.

2 Vietnamese arrested

Two of the suspected culprits arrested were Vietnamese: A man, Nguy Van Cong, 42, and a woman, Do Thi Kim Hoa, 55.

A third suspect, 32-year-old man, Pueng Min Hai, is still on the run.

The Nation reported that the Vietnamese woman was arrested at a hotel on Soi Indhamara 49.

The Vietnamese man was arrested at a border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district Chanthaburi province while he was about to flee the country.

The two people arrested denied the allegations.

What video showed

The Lumpini Police Station chief said police checked security cameras at the area and saw the three Vietnamese suspects allegedly committing the crime.

A video showed how the three alleged pickpockets worked in cahoots, with one female suspect reaching into the handbag of the victim, while the other two tailed closely behind.

The victim's handbag was slung on the pram she was pushing.

When the victim looked around, as she appeared suspicious of being tailed by the woman, all three suspects moved apart from one another to avoid detection.

The two Vietnamese caught were charged with collaborating to steal another persons’ belonging and using others’ electronic card.

According to the video footage, the suspects were all wearing caps and face masks to obscure their identity.

They were also observed to have been mingling with the crowds and pretended to be tourists.

