Back

Toa Payoh western food stall closes after 38 years, owner, 78, to spend more time with family

Beloved by generations.

Tan Min-Wei | September 18, 2022, 12:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After nearly 40 years, the 78-year-old proprietor of Asia Western Food in Toa Payoh has decided to call it a day.

Low prices, good chicken

The 78-year-old man's daughter posted on the Facebook group Toa Payoh Makan Places that Uncle Lui has decided to retire and close the business.

Asia Western Food is located at Block 116 Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

It was not stated when the stall's final day would be or if the stall was already closed.

Lui's daughter spoke about how challenging it has been to maintain prices at the same low level over the stall's 38-year history.

However, what kept Lui going was the relationship he had built with his customers.

She noted that it was heartwarming for him to see the customers that had come to him as small children return time and time again, even after growing up and starting families of their own, and bringing their children with them once again.

She also recounted the sacrifices Lui had made in his time running the stall, rarely taking breaks.

His family's best opportunity to spend time together was when they would come to the stall to help out.

She also talked about the long hours he would spend at the stall, and that he would very rarely take rest days.

Lui was unable to find a successor, especially one willing to keep his standards and principles, and thus believed it would be better to close the shop.

He will now retire and spend more time with his family.

Recommendations

Uncle Lui's stall has been a feature of online recommendations, appeared in several food blogs, and was featured by by other media and platforms.

The latter praised his low prices and the nostalgic quality of his golden and light battered fried chicken.

The comments of the farewell posts were full of praise and thanks for the good food and memories that customers had over the years, many wishing him well.

His daughter signed off on his behalf, urging customers to say hello should they meet again and wishing his customers a "bright and spicy" life.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

S'porean man found 1 day after going missing while hiking in Johor forest

He was found safe and only sustained minor injuries.

September 18, 2022, 07:30 PM

Commuters at Punggol MRT station bus stops complain pillars block view, risk missing bus

LTA responded by saying it was built this way because of space constraints.

September 18, 2022, 07:17 PM

S'pore's last freshwater fishing pond will be gone once Orto shuts it doors in June 2023

Though sentimental, some tenants were also pragmatic about the closure of Orto.

September 18, 2022, 06:32 PM

Part of Ulu Pandan park connector flooded, closed to public due to high water levels in canal

PUB Singapore issued flash flood warnings.

September 18, 2022, 06:08 PM

M'sian man claims S$2.70 (RM11) cai png in S'pore cheaper than food in JB, M'sia

Singapore is cheaper than Malaysia when it comes to cai png?

September 18, 2022, 06:01 PM

Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan on Sep. 18, 2022

A tsunami warning has been issued.

September 18, 2022, 04:38 PM

UOB staff stop man, in his 70s, who wanted to deposit S$150,000 cheque for Dutch Facebook girlfriend of 2 months

Scams, scams, scams and more scams.

September 18, 2022, 03:03 PM

Charlie Puth in Joo Chiat & Marina Bay, scrutinises koel bird's call with his perfect pitch

Will we see him again?

September 18, 2022, 02:11 PM

POFMA will continue to apply: IMDA in response to TOC comeback & Taiwan relocation

Singapore laws apply.

September 18, 2022, 01:59 PM

Geylang sex worker fractures arm after alleged altercation with rival offering S$20 for 30 mins services

Price war.

September 18, 2022, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.