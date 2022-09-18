Toa Payoh western food stall closes after 38 years, owner, 78, to spend more time with family

After nearly 40 years, the 78-year-old proprietor of Asia Western Food in Toa Payoh has decided to call it a day.

Low prices, good chicken

The 78-year-old man's daughter posted on the Facebook group Toa Payoh Makan Places that Uncle Lui has decided to retire and close the business.

Asia Western Food is located at Block 116 Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

It was not stated when the stall's final day would be or if the stall was already closed.

Lui's daughter spoke about how challenging it has been to maintain prices at the same low level over the stall's 38-year history.

However, what kept Lui going was the relationship he had built with his customers.

She noted that it was heartwarming for him to see the customers that had come to him as small children return time and time again, even after growing up and starting families of their own, and bringing their children with them once again.

She also recounted the sacrifices Lui had made in his time running the stall, rarely taking breaks.

His family's best opportunity to spend time together was when they would come to the stall to help out.

She also talked about the long hours he would spend at the stall, and that he would very rarely take rest days.

Lui was unable to find a successor, especially one willing to keep his standards and principles, and thus believed it would be better to close the shop.

He will now retire and spend more time with his family.

Recommendations

Uncle Lui's stall has been a feature of online recommendations, appeared in several food blogs, and was featured by by other media and platforms.

The latter praised his low prices and the nostalgic quality of his golden and light battered fried chicken.

The comments of the farewell posts were full of praise and thanks for the good food and memories that customers had over the years, many wishing him well.

His daughter signed off on his behalf, urging customers to say hello should they meet again and wishing his customers a "bright and spicy" life.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News