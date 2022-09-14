Update Apple devices now, SingCert advises iPhone & Mac users, as ‘critical vulnerability’ found

The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) has urged Apple users to update their devices' software immediately in an advisory issued on Tuesday, Sep. 13.

Updating the devices' software will immediately fix a critical vulnerability that could leave iPhones and Mac computers open to attacks.

The security patches released by Apple are to fix a “zero-day critical vulnerability” found in their products, said SingCERT.

Attackers who successfully exploit this vulnerability could "enable maliciously written programmes to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges", SingCert added.

Kernel privileges are the highest possible privileges, so an attacker could take complete control of a vulnerable system by exploiting this vulnerability.

SingCert has advised users to patch the following products to the latest versions immediately:

Safari 16 web browser: For macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey 12.6: For macOS Monterey

macOS Big Sur 11.7: For macOS Big Sur

iOS 16: For iPhone 8 and later

iOS 15.7 and iPad OS 15.7: For iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Users are also encouraged to enable automatic software updates under the settings function in their devices.

