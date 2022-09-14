Back

Update Apple devices now, SingCert advises iPhone & Mac users, as ‘critical vulnerability’ found

Hit update software now.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 2022, 04:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) has urged Apple users to update their devices' software immediately in an advisory issued on Tuesday, Sep. 13.

Updating the devices' software will immediately fix a critical vulnerability that could leave iPhones and Mac computers open to attacks.

The security patches released by Apple are to fix a “zero-day critical vulnerability” found in their products, said SingCERT.

Attackers who successfully exploit this vulnerability could "enable maliciously written programmes to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges", SingCert added.

Kernel privileges are the highest possible privileges, so an attacker could take complete control of a vulnerable system by exploiting this vulnerability.

SingCert has advised users to patch the following products to the latest versions immediately:

  • Safari 16 web browser: For macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey

  • macOS Monterey 12.6: For macOS Monterey

  • macOS Big Sur 11.7: For macOS Big Sur

  • iOS 16: For iPhone 8 and later

  • iOS 15.7 and iPad OS 15.7: For iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Users are also encouraged to enable automatic software updates under the settings function in their devices.

Top photo via Unsplash

Nosey bird tries to help Jurong Bird Park visitor take photos, casually chills on woman's arm

The bird may have mistook her camera strap for a worm, the woman guessed.

September 14, 2022, 04:55 PM

WP's Louis Chua says lowering BTO eligibility age to 28 for singles won't require 'major overhaul'

In response, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How said that considerations remain for lowering the eligibility age.

September 14, 2022, 04:51 PM

People in London leaving Paddington bears & marmalade sandwiches at tribute sites for Queen Elizabeth

They kept at it despite being asked not to.

September 14, 2022, 04:36 PM

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae wins best drama actor Emmy, first South Korean & Asian to do so

South Korean pop culture acing it.

September 14, 2022, 04:13 PM

'She was only 1 year younger than me': Mahathir mourns Queen's passing

He recalled as always being gracious and a pleasure to host.

September 14, 2022, 03:13 PM

FAS president Lim Kia Tong dies aged 69

RIP.

September 14, 2022, 02:32 PM

Charlie Puth seen at Marina Bay Sands, calls Merli 'cute'

Check if he's on your left and right.

September 14, 2022, 02:02 PM

Nightclub operator who obscured flower garlands sales jailed more than 13 months, fined S$630,861 for GST evasion & money laundering

He had two shell entities to carry out the evasion.

September 14, 2022, 01:02 PM

Museum of Ice Cream offering 1-for-1 tickets & 3,000 free scoops on Sep. 17, 2022

Cool way to spend a Saturday.

September 14, 2022, 12:12 PM

3 cyclists seen drafting behind cargo truck along West Coast Highway

Footage from a year ago.

September 14, 2022, 12:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.