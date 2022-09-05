Back

Air India flight attendant praised for carrying & soothing toddler on flight

Beyond his call of duty.

Belmont Lay | September 05, 2022, 02:35 AM

An Air India flight attendant has been receiving praise online for soothing a crying toddler mid-flight.

The child’s father uploaded a video on Instagram on Aug. 7 showing the flight attendant Neil Malkam going beyond his job scope to see to it that other passengers had an uninterrupted flight.

The little girl could be seen awake while resting her right cheek on the flight attendant's right shoulder, and appeared calm and not making any noise.

Grateful for the flight attendant's help, the father wrote in his post’s caption: “Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff, It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the stewards shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes on this trip after Tatas takeover.”

The father subsequently added to the caption after the flight attendant was identified: “Update: I found the gentleman in my video, it’s @neil_nitin_ub thanks to all for making this viral and made it to reach him.”

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times, with over 280,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Those who commented said the flight attendant showed his kindness and professionalism by seeing to the situation, and deserved to be praised.

Background

Air India was founded as Tata Airline Service in 1932.

It was the first air plane service in India.

It was later nationalised.

But in October 2021, the Tata Group won the bid to acquire it again.

