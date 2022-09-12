Pods with air-con for work & study installed at HDB void decks in Boon Lay & Jurong West

Nine work-study pods have been installed across Boon Lay and Jurong West over the weekend.

Three pods were placed at each of the three void decks at 183C Boon Lay Avenue, 260 Boon Lay Drive and 674B Jurong West Street 65.

National Development Minister, Desmond Lee, announced on Facebook that this installation is a collaboration between the Housing and Development Board (HDB), Burztech, a company that develops urban smart space solutions, People's Association (PA) and Boon Lay community volunteers.

The pods will be running on one-year pilot trial.

This trial is one of the "micro-pilots across Singapore to test new models that might support flexi-work arrangements and work-from-home or work-away-from-office".

The pods

With sound insulation, LED lights and an air-conditioning system, these pods offer a conducive environment for one to two people to work, study or attend virtual meetings.

Each pod is equipped with WiFi connectivity, two power sockets and USB charging points, and has an antibacterial coating on its furniture.

CCTVs are also installed to prevent vandalism and theft, according to the Burztech website.

The Burzt Pod is also secured with a magnetic door lock, which only the user can operate for the duration booked.

How to book?

The pods can be booked via the Burzt mobile app.

The rates for the pods are currently S$0.06 per minute as part of its launch promotion, so it will cost S$3.60 an hour.

The price will go up to S$0.075 per minute (or S$4.50 per hour) after Oct. 10, , according to The Straits Times.

Users can top up the app's wallet to pay for their bookings, which can be done via PayNow.

Alternatively, there are pods stationed at Keat Hong Community Centre in Choa Chu Kang that are currently free of charge.

You can also book these pods on the app.

Helping students from lower-income households

Lee said:

"We have also identified students from lower income households who will be given free credits to book slots to help them study in a better environment."

A total of 25 lower-income students in Boon Lay were given 35 hours of credit worth over S$150 each, valid till December 2022, sponsored by the Boon Lay Community Development and Welfare Fund, said ST.

Apart from these pods, there are existing trials and rollouts of pods and shared working spaces in PA Community Clubs, commercial and office buildings, Resident Network centres and more, Lee added.

There are also ongoing pilots for pods located at Clementi and Bukit Timah community centres, or within Residents’ Committee centres.

Top images via Desmond Lee/FB and BURZT.