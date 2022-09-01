Back

S'pore-flagged ship gets stuck in Suez Canal

2021 flashbacks.

Sulaiman Daud | September 01, 2022, 11:15 AM

A ship sailing under the flag of Singapore got stuck in the Suez Canal on the morning of Sep. 1 (Singapore time), halting navigation for five hours.

However the Suez Canal authorities in Egypt managed to re-float the ship, avoiding another Ever Given scenario.

Home port in Singapore

The ship, named the Affinity V, is a crude oil tanker measuring 252 metres in length.

According to Marine Traffic, it was built in 2016 and its home port is in Singapore.

Egypt Todayan Egyptian news outlet, reported that Affinity V was sailing from Portugal to the port of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia when it entered the Suez Canal.

Unfortunately due to a problem with its steering system the ship ran aground and got stuck, according to George Safwat, a spokesperson for the Suez Canal Authority.

Safwat said that Affinity V blocked the navigational course of the Suez Canal for five hours before it was released.

Egypt Today also tweeted some photos of what appeared to be a rescue team attending to the stricken ship.

Ever Given

Back in March 2021, supply chains around the world were snarled up after the Ever Given, a giant container vessel, got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

The Taiwanese-operated ship left a queue of around 450 vessels in its wake and was responsible for the creation of many, many memes.

Top image from John Halliday via MarineTraffic.com and Faytuk News Twitter.

