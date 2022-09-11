Back

S'pore van driver, 28, dead after accident on PIE exit to Clementi Ave 6

The van was believed to have self-skidded.

Andrew Koay | September 11, 2022, 01:25 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) toward Tuas on Sep. 11.

Images of the accident circulating online showed a black van mounted on a highway guardrail.

Self-skidded on the slip road

Responding to a query from Mothership, police said that the accident involved a van which was believed to have self-skidded along the PIE slip road into Clementi Avenue 6.

They were alerted to the accident at 6:03am.

The male driver was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from social media

Mother makes police report after 10-year-old son allegedly bullied in S'pore for not speaking English

His mother alleged that her son was bullied many times for more than a year.

September 11, 2022, 04:30 PM

'Larger than S'pore or New York City': Ukraine's lightning offensive liberates Russian-held territory

Ukraine's advance was helped by a 'special disinformation operation.'

September 11, 2022, 03:58 PM

Accident at Cantonment Link & Keppel Road sees 2 drivers, 4 passengers sent to hospital

All were conscious when conveyed to hospital.

September 11, 2022, 11:31 AM

Horrible vs professional: Contrasting accounts from passengers of diverted SIA flight from Paris to S'pore

The relief flight is scheduled to land in Singapore at 8:30am on Sep. 11.

September 11, 2022, 10:56 AM

Free exhibitions, lantern-making workshop & more at S'pore colonial house on Sep. 11, 2022

Fun night out.

September 11, 2022, 01:41 AM

This former Boys’ Town resident is now a full-time youth worker there. He shares why he went back.

Jai, 28, has been a youth worker for six years and counting.

September 10, 2022, 06:14 PM

S'pore eatery lodges police report after GrabFood customer sends message saying 'Your d*ck die' in Thai

The customer's order was also cancelled with help from Grab.

September 10, 2022, 04:50 PM

Taiwan veteran home 'deeply regrets' Mid-Autumn Festival event where woman performs steamy dance for elderly resident

Not your typical Mid-Autumn Festival celebration.

September 10, 2022, 04:41 PM

S'porean singer Stella Huang rumoured to have divorced Taiwanese businessman, linked to new beau by Taiwan media

Hmm.

September 10, 2022, 04:07 PM

Hwa Chong Institution student places 2nd in world in 2022 Geography Olympiad despite getting Covid-19 midway

Congrats!

September 10, 2022, 03:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.