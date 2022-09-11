S'pore van driver, 28, dead after accident on PIE exit to Clementi Ave 6

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) toward Tuas on Sep. 11.
Images of the accident circulating online showed a black van mounted on a highway guardrail.
Self-skidded on the slip road
Responding to a query from Mothership, police said that the accident involved a van which was believed to have self-skidded along the PIE slip road into Clementi Avenue 6.
They were alerted to the accident at 6:03am.
The male driver was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.
Investigations are ongoing.
Top image from social media
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.