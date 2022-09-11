S'pore van driver, 28, dead after accident on PIE exit to Clementi Ave 6

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) toward Tuas on Sep. 11.

Images of the accident circulating online showed a black van mounted on a highway guardrail.

Self-skidded on the slip road

Responding to a query from Mothership, police said that the accident involved a van which was believed to have self-skidded along the PIE slip road into Clementi Avenue 6.

They were alerted to the accident at 6:03am.

The male driver was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

Investigations are ongoing.

